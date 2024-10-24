The latest Pixel phones may have only just launched, but a massive new leak is already giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the Google Pixel 10 series. The next phones from the tech giant will reportedly use a new chip design, created entirely by Google, rather than relying on Samsung. Unsurprisingly, there are some big changes in store.

As some rumors have suggested, Google is switching to TSMC to manufacture the Tensor G5 chips, and the new leak confirms it’ll be using the same process node as Apple’s A18 Pro and M4 chips. This change in tact could boost the gaming performance of next year’s Pixel devices, with 2024’s Pixel 9 devices struggling to keep up with the likes of the RedMagic 9S Pro and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro from our guide to the best gaming phones. Apple promised a 30% boost to performance with its A18 Pro chip, so it’s possible Google could be trying to recreate that upgrade for its premium devices.

The report from Android Authority goes on to reveal that the Tensor G5 will have a brand-new GPU, but at this stage, we don’t know all that much about it. One key upgrade we are aware of is the inclusion of ray tracing support, something that Google phones have lacked up until now. The Tensor G5 also seemingly supports GPU virtualization, which enables accelerated graphics in a virtual machine. Both of these upgrades would be revolutionary for the Pixel’s gaming capabilities, especially in performance-intensive games like Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail.

Google has struggled to compete with other Androids in terms of performance or thermals in recent years, but that could be about to change. However, the report also claims there’s a chance the jump might not be as dramatic as we’re hoping for. It says the CPU uses the same Cortex-X4 design for its primary core, and while there should be gains in multi-core performance, the increase may be smaller for single-core workloads. We’ll have to wait for any early benchmark tests in 2025 to see just how much this new tech could transform the gaming experience on Pixel devices.

Whatever happens, we’ve got a while to wait for the Google Pixel 10 series, with a new mid-ranger coming in the form of the Pixel 9a before the next flagship devices. So, if you can’t wait to pick up a new device, check out some of our favorites with our guide to the best Android phones, including options to meet all budgets and needs.