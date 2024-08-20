We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Google’s Zoom Enhance finally rolls out to Pixel 8 Pro Androids

The Google Pixel 8 Pro can now offer fantastic up-close shots thanks to the arrival of Zoom Enhance, making it an even better camera phone.

Custom image for Google Pixel 8 Pro Zoom Enhance news with the Pixel 8 Pro's camera on on side of the screen and the Android logo on the other
Luke Baker's Avatar

Published:

Google Pixel Mobile tech & hardware 

Zoom Enhance is finally rolling out to Google Pixel 8 Pro users, enabling you to take high-quality photos from a distance. While the brand first revealed the feature back in October 2023, it’s taken nearly a year for the much-anticipated launch to materialize.

Peyman Milanfar, Computational Imaging lead at Google Research, shared a thread on X to show off the new feature’s capabilities, and the results are very impressive. Essentially, Zoom Enhance allows you to improve the quality of any photo on one of the best Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 Pro, whether you zoomed in or not and regardless of whether it was shot on the device.

The new feature is currently exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, despite being built into Google Photos, but there’s no doubt it’ll be available on the new Pixel 9 Pro too. Zoom Enhance processes images on the device, and you can increase the resolution and clarity of any image, not just photos. For example, Milanfar used a low-res AI-generated image and upscaled it with Zoom Enhance.

As the name implies, it’s ideal for zoom shots, where you might want to get in closer than your camera allows. This feature can take your blurry, pixelated results and turn them into the kind of photo you might actually want to share. It’s a big win for the brand, boosting the Pixel 8 Pro’s zoom quality to the level of some of 2024’s best Android phones, like the Honor Magic 6 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which are both capable of 50x zoom captures.

YouTube Thumbnail

Since this feature is part of the Google Photos app and not the camera application, it’ll be interesting to see if it eventually becomes available on other handsets. Of course, from a sales standpoint, it makes sense for Google to keep it exclusive to its priciest models, but we’ll see what happens.

Luke is a freelance journalist with over a decade of experience in the consumer electronics industry, handling reviews for the latest Samsung phones, Xiaomi phones, and more. Previously Features Editor at Pocket-lint, Luke can now be found contributing reviews and features to a variety of publications, as well as running a YouTube channel called Neon Airship in his spare time. Luke is obsessed with any gadget that has a camera on it, and he's also a keen gamer, who loves tapping away at Genshin Impact just as much as flailing around in VR.