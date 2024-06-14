This Pixel 8 Pro deal is almost good enough to make me ditch Apple

If you’re considering picking up a new smartphone that offers seamless gaming, streaming, and photo-taking, this Google Pixel 8 Pro deal at Best Buy is the one I’d recommend. Even if, like me, you’re already an iPhone user. Right now, you can save $250 on all colors and capacities of the 8 Pro, and seeing this Google flagship with such a significant discount is hugely tempting – and unusual.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship in Google’s Pixel lineup, and we gave it a solid eight out of ten during testing. While it comes in a little pricier than its predecessor, it represents a significant upgrade over the Pixel 7 Pro, including upgraded cameras, a new chipset, and a whole host of AI-assisted features, which not only makes it one of the best Google Pixel phones, but also one of the best gaming phones overall.

With this Best Buy deal, you can pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for $749, down 25% from its original price of $999. The deal applies to both the Obsidian, Porceline, and Bay colorways in the Pixel 8 Pro model, while the Pixel 8 is also on sale with $150 off the 128GB Hazel design.

To avoid missing out, you’ll need to order soon. The deal is only live for as long as stocks last (and maybe not even as long as that), you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one of these at this price.

If you’re getting a new phone, our list of the best cell phone providers is also worth reading. Meanwhile, if you’re not 100% sure that the Pixel 8 Pro is right for you, read our list of the best 5G phones for more recommendations.