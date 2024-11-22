Get our favorite Google Pixel Android phone for under $600 this Black Friday

If you were thinking of picking up a new cell phone during Black Friday, this Google Pixel 9 deal from Amazon is not one to miss. Despite arriving just a few months ago, this offer sees the Pixel 9 drop to its lowest price so far of $548.98. That’s a whopping $250 cheaper than the original asking price.

The Google Pixel 9 offers some of the best cameras in an Android phone, a massive OLED display, and some of the brand’s latest AI features, including the Gemini AI assistant. It also packs Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip, which is more than capable of competing with some of the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones when it comes to running performance-demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. Essentially, it’s a stellar all-rounder.

Not only is the Pixel 9 one of the best Android phones currently on the market, but it’s also one of the most future-proofed, with Google promising seven years of software and security updates. That means you could theoretically use the Pixel 9 until 2031, adding even more to the value of this Black Friday offering.

In terms of the deal itself, the $549.98 price point applies to the 128GB version of the Pixel 9 in the Porcelain and Peony colorways. If you need more storage for all your games and pictures, there’s also a $150 discount on the 256GB model, down to $749, which is available in Porcelain, Peony, Obsidian, and Wintergreen. However, the Black Friday event only runs until December 2, while stocks last, so you need to act fast if you’re thinking about picking one up.

