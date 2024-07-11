With the anticipation building around Google’s next series of flagship phones, it looks like we might already know what to expect in terms of cost, thanks to a fresh Google Pixel 9 price leak. We thought we were going to have to wait until next month’s Made by Google event for the all-important details, but if there’s anything you can rely on the smartphone industry for, it’s leaks.

The Pixel 9 Price leak is courtesy of the French publication Dealabs, who have seemingly gotten their hands on the details for all four new models. Yes, we said four, as this year Google is reportedly pushing the boat out and bringing four flagship models to the market simultaneously, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL, and most excitingly for all you foldable phone fans out there, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

So, onto those prices, which are in euros due to the nature of the original publication. The Google Pixel 9 is launching at €899 for the 128GB version or €999 for the 256GB alternative. This is an increase of around €100 for both versions, which is a little disappointing, especially with fellow Android brand Samsung not raising the price of its own updated base model flagship, the Galaxy, when it arrived earlier this year.

Fortunately, only the base model Pixel 9 sees such an increase, according to this new information. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is reportedly retailing at €1,099 for the 128GB version, €1,199 for the 256GB version, or €1,329 for the 512GB version.

Then, there’s the Pixel 9 Fold Pro, which we hasten to add might not be the official product name, hitting the market at €1,899 for the 256GB model or €2,029 for the 512GB alternative. For those who don’t know, this is on par with the release prices of both the original Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro pricing structures, which will come as a relief to many.

Finally, there’s the new Pixel 9 XL, which we don’t have a former model to compare to. Either way, Dealabs anticipates the following prices: €1,199 for the 128GB version, €1,299 for the 256GB version, €1,429 for the 512GB version, and finally, €1,689 for the monster 1TB model. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for the launch to see how the new XL differs from the Pro, but we assume it can’t just be in size alone.

As ever, it’s worth keeping in mind that it’s best to take these details with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation during the Made by Google event on August 13. We’ll be covering all the happenings during the big launch, so feel free to check back on the day for all the key details, including confirmed prices. It’s also important to say that while these prices are in euros, whether there’s an increase or no change, we expect the same to be true of global pricing structures, including in the US.

