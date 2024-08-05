Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks have been coming thick and fast over recent weeks, but the latest gives us our first look at the phone in the wild. While it’s a bit of a blurry shot, it gives us a better idea of what to expect from the second-generation Pixel foldable.

Android Authority shared a stealthily snapped photo of the upcoming foldable being used in a Starbucks in Taiwan. It’s shown unfolded, propped up on a stand, and complete with an official case in a light colorway. We’re not exactly sure how the user got their hands on what we’re expecting to be one of the best Google Pixel phones of 2024, but we’ll take it.

With the phone’s new camera island design, it’s instantly recognizable, and the prominent Google Pixel logo on the case makes it even more obvious. So, it’s no surprise that someone spotted it. There’s only one shot of the phone, and it doesn’t reveal much more about the device, but it’s a clear confirmation that the launch is imminent.

It appears as though the case is thick enough to match the camera bump, allowing the phone to lay flat on a table. The bumper around the front section makes it look like we’re in for some pretty significant bezels on the cover display, too. Google seems to have a thing for big bezels at the minute, as we pointed out in our recent Google Pixel 8a review.

Other rumors tell us to expect a taller 6.24-inch cover display and a massive 8-inch internal screen, both with higher brightness outputs than their predecessors. We’re also anticipating a bump to 16GB of RAM, faster storage, and Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip, with the brand elevating the specs to compete with the other best foldable phones on the market.

As for what else is new, we’ll find out during the Made by Google event on August 13. Not only are we hoping for more new Pixel devices, but also additional AI features to rival those now available on the best Samsung phones and the upcoming Apple Intelligence-powered iPhone 16.