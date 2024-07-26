As the launch of the brand’s next flagship phones edges closer, the Google Pixel 9 series leaks keep piling up, with new details emerging on their souped-up Samsung displays. As we’ve learned from previous leaks, we’re anticipating three main models in the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as well as a second-generation Pixel foldable.

Supposedly, all of the phones utilize Samsung’s M14 OLED technology. It’s a generation newer than the displays of the Korean tech giant’s own Galaxy S24 series, the best Samsung phones of 2024 so far, and the new material promises better brightness and longevity. It’s also further proof that this pair of Android brands are happy to work together on both new software and hardware advancements.

A new report from Android Authority reveals the display specifications of each of what may be this year’s best Google Pixel phones. The Pixel 9 will have a 6.24-inch display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and an HDR brightness output of 1,800 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.34-inch screen with a 1280 x 2856 resolution, meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes in at 6.73 inches with a 1344 x 2992 resolution. Both Pro models have a higher brightness output of 2,050 nits, and all models have a 120Hz refresh rate. All in all, you’re looking at a Google Pixel trio that could soon be contenders for our list of the best gaming phones, as those specs are incredibly impressive.

This year, Google is also hoping to give the best foldable phones a run for their money with the Pixel Fold follow-up. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have much larger displays than its predecessor, with a 6.24-inch panel on the outside, and a gargantuan 8-inch foldable display on the inside. The cover screen has a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 1,800-nit HDR brightness level. The inner screen has a 2152 x 2076 resolution and a 1,600-nit brightness output. With those specs, it’s plenty capable of taking on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on paper.

Last but not least, Android Headlines and OnLeaks shared high-quality renders of the Pixel 9 Pro in all of its different color options. The phone will be available in either Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, or Hazel. All appear to have matte rear panels and glossy aluminum side rails. As we’ve seen from previous leaks, the camera island has a distinctive new shape, too.

The Google Pixel 9 series will be unveiled at a special event on August 13, and while the leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect, we’re looking forward to learning more. Once that’s out the way, it’ll be Apple’s turn next, with the iPhone 16 launch event anticipated for September.