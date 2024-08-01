We’re in for the smallest generational leap so far with the Google Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 chipset, offering only marginal performance gains and an improved modem to look forward to over last year’s version. This is according to a new report, suggesting we should temper our expectations for performance innovation in the upcoming smartphone series.

We’re gearing up for the launch of the next generation of Google Pixel devices, and we’ve seen countless leaks and rumors that showcase everything from the specs to the designs of what we’re expecting to be the best Google Pixel phones of 2024. What we haven’t heard so much about, though, is the Tensor G4 chip. The latest details, via Android Authority, suggest the reason we haven’t seen much as there is not much to see.

Without getting overly technical, the Tensor G4 is rumored to adopt a new core layout. It will have faster and more efficient cores, but one fewer core overall. In practice, this could mean around 10% gains in single-core performance and virtually no change in multi-core performance. However, there will be benefits to this. It should be easier on the battery, and crucially, run a lot cooler than its predecessor. Put simply, we’re not expecting a performance boost worth of any Pixel 9 series devices making our list of the best gaming phones, but they should stay cool even when running demanding games like Zenless Zone Zero or Honkai Star Rail.

The report goes on to say that this wasn’t the result Google was aiming for. The brand had plans to move away from Samsung’s manufacturing process, creating an independently built SoC. However, missed deadlines mean that this change has been pushed back, and the backup plan was one last chip in partnership with Samsung.

So, if you were hoping for big performance gains with the Pixel 9 series, it sounds like you’re in for disappointment. However, there’s plenty to get excited about elsewhere. We’re expecting new AI features akin to those we’ve seen on the best Samsung phones of 2024, plus camera improvements and more.

The Google Pixel 9 devices are launching on August 13, before we see the arrival of another fresh smartphone series with September’s anticipated iPhone 16 launch. As ever, we’ll be eager to get our hands on both the new Google Pixel and Apple handsets to see how they compare to the best 5G phones already on the market.