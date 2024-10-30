Google’s next Android phone is getting a big upgrade to take on iPhone SE 4

Google’s next mid-range Android phone, the Google Pixel 9a, looks to be launching in 2025, possibly as early as March. So far, we’ve heard about a design change and some color options, but much of the specs have remained a mystery. Now, thanks to a fresh leak, we’re learning a little bit more.

A new report suggests that the Google Pixel 9a will pack a 5000 mAh battery. That’s a full 11% larger than its predecessor, which only houses a 4492 mAh cell. This could make the Pixel 9a a real contender for our list of the best mid-range phones, taking on the OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone (2). However, it’s not the only mid-ranger we’re expecting in early 2025, with all signs pointing towards Apple launching the iPhone SE 4 around the same time.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we found that the 2024 Android already had decent battery life, able to make it through the day without issue, but playing games would shorten the lifespan significantly. This upgrade is great news for regular gamers, giving you a bit of extra time to play Honkai Star Rail, Genshin Impact, or whichever of the best Android games is your personal favorite.

The Android Headlines report also tells us to expect a 48MP main camera on the Pixel 9a. This sounds like a downgrade, at a glance, as the Pixel 8a has a 64MP main snapper. However, it’s likely to be the opposite. It seems the Pixel 9a could incorporate the same main camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a larger and more capable sensor than the one on the Pixel 8a. In essence, it means your nighttime photos will look a lot more impressive on the newer device.

The ultrawide unit will reportedly remain the same, which is a little disappointing, as it only has a 13MP resolution. Google will be relying on its software smarts to make the most of it. We’re looking forward to learning more about the upcoming handset, which is almost destined to end up on our list of the best Google Pixel phones. If you want to check out what the other big-name Android brands are up to, see our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Motorola phones.