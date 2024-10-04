Google has been shaking up its usual release schedule lately, and according to a new industry whisper, the Google Pixel 9a could be the next to break from the brand’s launch date tradition. The Pixel 9 series launched in August, two months ahead of its usual October launch window, and we just reported that it’s planning to do the same with Android 16 next year. The question is: why?

The fresh rumor says the Pixel 9a could go up for pre-order two months ahead of its usual May announcement. The Pixel 9a release date and pre-orders are expected in mid-March 2025 and could be on shelves that same month. Surprisingly, this means the Pixel 9a could beat the next iPhone SE to market, as rumors suggest that Apple’s long-awaited mid-ranger is arriving between March and May of 2025. Equipped with flagship-level chipsets, both could make for stiff competition for some of the devices on our list of the best mid-range phones. It’s a pretty fierce field of alternatives, though, as our OnePlus 12R review makes abundantly clear.

No one knows why Google has pushed up its launch schedule, but according to the Android Headlines report, it’s likely to be a permanent change. We can’t help but wonder if it’s a plan to get ahead of the anticipated iPhone SE 4 launch window. The Pixel 9 series got a lot of attention after its summer launch this year, possibly more than it would in October, when everyone usually is preoccupied with Apple’s latest handsets. Of course, this is purely speculation, and only Google knows the true answer.

Whatever the case may be, it’s exciting news if you’re waiting for Google’s next midrange handset. We’ve already reported on the rumor that the Pixel 9a design could boast a big change, forgoing the usual Pixel visor camera bump in favor of a more streamlined aesthetic. It’s likely to sport the same Tensor G4 chip as its pricier siblings, which is great news for mobile gamers looking for a cell phone with plenty of performance horsepower, and will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new details suggest it’ll be available in four colors: porcelain, Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. It sounds like it could be one of the first phones to launch with Android 16, too.

Whether you’re looking forward to Apple’s next affordable phone or Google’s, early 2025 is set to be an exciting time. For now, though, you can check how the competition compares with our comprehensive guide to the best gaming phones.