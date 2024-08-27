The latest flagship series of Android smartphones from Google are now out in the wild, filled with AI features and the latest Tensor G4 chipset. Still, the smartphone industry is always moving forward, and we’re already getting Google Pixel 9a leaks ahead of an anticipated mid-range 9 series spin-off.

The leak from X user @VNchocoTaco, via Phone Arena, offers those waiting for a budget-friendly upgrade a hint at what to expect. In the photos, the Google Pixel 9a looks like a relatively compact smartphone with very symmetrical bezels, an improvement over the Pixel 8a’s chunky bezels. Most importantly, the iconic Google visor from the best Google Pixel phones of the last few years is seemingly missing on the 9a. However, that’s unsurprising, considering the change to a pill-shaped camera design for the new Pixel 9 series.

With such a big AI focus on the Pixel flagships for 2024, and with Google looking to compete with iPhone AI, we imagine the Pixel 9a could also offer AI features such as Magic Eraser and Circle to Search. The Pixel 8a used the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models, making it one of the best gaming phones of 2024 in the mid-range bracket. So, we’d expect the same for the 9a using the Tensor G4, but we expect less RAM in the budget-friendly smartphone.

The leaks of a pre-production Pixel 9a come from images in a now-deleted post in a private Facebook group. According to the leaker, the person who shared the pictures was an employee of Compal, a manufacturer of electronics that works with the likes of Apple, Google, and more.

However, it’s worth taking the leaks with a pinch of salt, as the leaker in question hasn’t got the most accurate track record. While the change in camera design tracks with the new Pixel 9 models and the logo on the production model matches placeholders in previous Pixel models, the SIM card tray and speakers are notably swapped around from the Pixel 9 series.

That being said, there’s been no better time to be in the market for the best Android phones, with the likes of Google, Samsung, Honor, and more fighting for the top spot. And, with the AI revolution still ongoing, we’ll have to wait and see whether it’s a tech gimmick or a long-running feature for smartphones in the future.