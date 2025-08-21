The new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks like a serious upgrade for mobile gamers

After giving us a quick teaser last week, Google revealed the full specs of its next flagship foldable, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, at yesterday's Made by Google event. As expected, it doesn't make groundbreaking technical leaps across the board, but it does refine and improve what was already a relatively solid Android device in several key areas. It's set to hit the market soon, with a release date of October 9 and a starting price of $1,799.

Let's start with what largely remains the same. The foldable's new 8-inch Super Actua Flex display offers a modest upgrade, delivering brighter HDR and stronger peak brightness. This should make colorful mobile games like AFK Journey and Genshin Impact really pop. The RAM remains unchanged at 16GB, matching a lot of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, and the overall form factor and design are identical.

As correctly predicted by multiple leakers, the foldable has seen a notable improvement in battery life. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 5,015mAh battery (up from 4,650mAh), which should provide over 24 hours of use. In our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, one of the complaints was its slow charging speeds. Fortunately, the new model supports fast charging, allowing you to recover up to 50% of juice in roughly 30 minutes.

The device's new Tensor G5 processor is a notable upgrade, delivering a roughly 12% increase in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. This welcomed improvement should enable smoother frame rates in some of the best Android games, such as Raid: Shadow Legends and PUBG Mobile. The underwhelming processor was another criticism we had with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so it's great to see Google address these issues.

