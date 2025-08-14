Google Pixel's new Android foldable looks smart, but will it be good for gaming?

Google just lifted the lid on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, its latest foldable smartphone, days ahead of its next Pixel launch event scheduled for next week. A 30-second teaser, set to the tune of Dr. Dre's The Final Episode, dropped on Tuesday, giving a first look at the new Android foldable. The grey model shown in the clip closely resembles the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, suggesting a more incremental revision rather than a complete overhaul.

We're yet to receive the official specs directly from Google, but a leak from credible tipster Evan Blass offers up some potentially juicy details. The leak suggests the smartphone will feature an 8-inch Super Actua Flex (internal) display and will pack an impressive 24-hour battery life, a solid setup for longer gaming sessions on the go. Those specs alone could make it a contender for our guide to the best gaming phones, but there's more.

It's also rumored to have 16GB RAM, which is on par with last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and is pretty standard for flagship foldable phones. What the leak doesn't reveal is the phone's GPU and chipset, but the wait isn't too much longer, as Google will unveil all in a press conference scheduled for August 20 in New York.

How is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold likely to stack up when it comes to gaming? Well, we reviewed its predecessor last year, and we said that whilst its haptics made for a more immersive portable gaming experience, its Tensor G4 processor could have ideally been faster. We've got our fingers crossed that it's packing something a little speedier and capable of running the best Android games, such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile, at high settings.

We don't know the phone's exact release date, but we can make an educated guess looking at the previous model. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was released in September 2024 and was revealed in August during the Made by Google event. With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also revealed in August, a September release may be right around the corner.

For more on the latest tech and hardware, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review and RedMagic Astra review while you're here. Or, if you want a few options to pick from, see our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets, which include plenty of options to suit all budgets.