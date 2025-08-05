If you're a part of the Android clan and are scouting a new shiny device, you can get the Google Pixel 9a for 20% off, bringing it down to less than $400. I've been sporting a Pixel phone for years now, and honestly, I can't recommend these devices enough, especially the 9a, which packs premium features into an affordable price. And the best bit? This phone is built to last with seven years of OS and security updates.

As one of the best Google Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 9a features a crisp 6.3-inch OLED display that delivers deep blacks, punchy colors, and sharp visuals. It's perfect for playing your favorite Android games on the go, too, as the 9a ramps up the brightness when in direct sunlight to ensure you can still use your phone. Gosh, imagine lying in the sun by a pool somewhere playing Balatro. Dreamy.

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Pixel 9a packs the same Tensor G4 chip found in Google's expensive Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models. Its 64-bit octa-core CPU delivers impressive power while staying energy-efficient, making multitasking seamless and offering 30+ hour battery life. I usually juggle 70 browser tabs and at least four apps at once, so if you're anything like me, this phone is ideal. I love that Google has prioritised power in the A series; powerful phones shouldn't have to cost the earth.

The cameras on this thing are seriously impressive. You get a 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide on the back, plus a 13MP front-facing lens that nails the perfect selfie without the awkward arm stretch. Before you ask, yes, it shoots 4K video and has loads of features to enhance them, like Audio Magic Eraser and wind noise reduction. Honestly, it's a lot more technically impressive than you'd expect from a "budget" phone.

The Google Pixel 9a is available in four wonderful colors: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian over at Amazon for the cheap price of $399. We aren't sure how long this deal will last, so head over there now while it's still on offer.

