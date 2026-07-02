PSA: Android 17 is ruining mobile gaming on Google Pixel phones

If you're reading this on a Google Pixel phone after downloading the latest Android 17 update, we've got bad news. There's a chance that the phone you're using right now might have just gotten worse at running games. We're not just talking about the most demanding mobile games, such as Honkai Star Rail and Neverness to Everness, either. No, after the new software dropped, it seems that Pixel users are struggling to run even casual games, including Clash Royale, Hill Climb Racing 2, and others.

The worst thing about this current issue, which we've seen multiple reports of on Reddit, is that it's affecting even the best Google Pixel phones, including the 10 and 10 Pro, as well as 7, 8, and 9 series phones. That's a bad look for Google, as these phones are expensive flagships, and, as of the time of writing, some of the best budget gaming phones are a better option for anyone who likes to use their phone for work and play. Not only that, but we've also seen reports of Pixel users facing problems with slow charging and calls not registering recently, leaving some users extremely unimpressed.

As for the issue itself, the reports suggest that it differs from game to game. We've seen Reddit users offer examples of lagging or stuttering visuals, while some Brawl Stars fans have noted that the game doesn't work at all. These reports started popping up after the June Google Play Services update, so there's a chance that it could be something to do with that software rather than Android 17 or the two creating a problem when combined on the same device.

At the time of writing, Google hasn't offered an official explanation for the gaming issues facing its flagship phones. There is a not-so-subtle irony in that much of the marketing around the Android 17 update heralded an upgrade to the performance capabilities of Pixel phones, but now it's done the opposite. Combine this software issue with Google's Tensor G5 chip, which lags behind the rest of the competition when it comes to powering the best mobile games, and Google is in a tricky spot compared to the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

If you encounter these performance issues or are already experiencing them, we've seen fellow Pixel users offer troubleshooting advice. The best bet seems to be clearing your cache via Google Play services and then restarting your device, or, failing that, changing the preferred graphics driver from default to the system graphics driver in the Graphics Driver Preferences of the Developer Options menu. It doesn't seem to be working for everyone, though, so we'd expect Google to address the problem directly before long.