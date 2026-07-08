The Google Pixel event locks in a date, but these leaked prices could put you off

Between whispers and rumors, you can stop guessing; we finally know when the Google Pixel event is taking place. If you're looking forward to seeing what's next for the Google Pixel range, then keep August 12, 2026, free on your calendar. While initial leaks claimed it'd take place just one day before, the confirmation comes from invitations sent to attendees this week. It'll unfold in New York City at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PST / 11:00 PM BST. But what products are set for a grand reveal?

A new report from Dealabs claims that we'll see the following handsets: the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Following their announcement during the showcase, the report notes that Google will begin shipping them from August 20, 2026. Now, you're likely wondering how much they'll set you back. At a glance, I'd say it's worth putting more than a few pennies aside in the weeks to come.

Google has yet to confirm whether Dealabs is correct, but the pricing reportedly begins at $1,199 (£879) for the 256GB Pixel 11. Google may also remove the 128GB entry-level option, meaning even models with the same storage capacity as last year could increase in price. According to the leak, the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro will start at $1,479 (£1,079), while the Pixel 11 Pro XL could begin at $1,754 (£1,279).

Google's foldable flagship, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, is set to start at $2,469 (£1,799) for 256GB and rise to $2,949 (£2,149) for the 1TB version. These storage changes mark the first time every Pixel 11 model will reportedly start with 256GB. That replaces the 128GB base configuration available on last year's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. While the 256GB versions will supposedly match last year's pricing, the removal of the cheaper 128GB option pushes up the entry cost.

A new selection of colors is apparently coming, too. The standard Pixel 11 could arrive in Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, Fuchsia, and Moss. The Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL are said to launch in Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Dune, and Pine. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may have fewer choices, with only Midnight Haze and Pine reportedly available at launch. The leak also claims that every 1TB model will only come in Midnight Haze.

If you're looking to swap out your handset, then our list of the best Google Pixel phones can get you started.