Google looks set to level up the Android gaming experience with a new feature

It's no secret that some gamers don't take the Android platform as seriously as playing on a console, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck. However, Google has spent the last few years working on new features to give Android gaming an edge, and it looks like something fresh is coming soon. According to some hidden details in the Play Store version 52.4.41-34 notes, Google is seemingly working on an 'Auto-capture Achievements Playback' feature, which, as the name suggests, would instantly clip your in-game achievements into videos.

This find is courtesy of AssembleDebug, via Android Authority, noting the details hidden in the strings of the Play Store version 52.4.41-34 APK. That means that the auto-capture isn't available on the Android picks from our guide to the best gaming phones just yet, but it is seemingly in the pipeline. It would make a lot of sense, with Google taking multiple steps to improve its Android gaming ecosystem in the last year or so, including the fairly recent integration of Play Games achievements and profiles into the Google Play Store.

The only negative surrounding this potential new feature is that the notes mention it could lead to FPS drops, and if you're playing an online game, such as PUBG Mobile or Fortnite, where a couple of dropped frames could cost you the match, that's not ideal. Still, given that I'm not a Google software developer and it only took me a couple of minutes to think up that potential problem, I'd like to assume that, if the feature does arrive, it'll offer some customization options so you can tinker with it without interrupting decisive gameplay.

We can only assume that the idea behind this new feature is to prompt more Android gamers to share their clips online, which could, in turn, lend the Google Play platform a bit more legitimacy. It should feel familiar for Xbox and PlayStation gamers, with both of those consoles offering a similar feature that makes it easier to share your finest gaming moments online and with friends.

As for when the new feature 'Auto-capture Achievements Playback' could arrive on Android phones, we're in the dark at the time of writing. Given that a lot of entries in our guide to the best mobile games feature achievements, we're sure that as soon as the feature goes live, we'll start seeing more gameplay clips from games with Play achievements, such as Clash of Clans, Among Us, and more.