The way you get the latest gaming news, from brand-new Fortnite crossovers, fresh Nintendo Switch 2 games, to Steam Deck upgrades, is constantly changing. As you know, Pocket Tactics is always trying to bring you the best stories, guides, and reviews, but Google Preferred can play a part in helping you see more of what you really want: good news.

The recently launched feature makes it easier to narrow down which sites you love to see every day. Whether it's your go-to place for Roblox codes, the best Steam Deck games, or finding new Switch games to play, Google Preferred cuts through the fog. It won't stop other sites from appearing, giving you plenty of options to choose from, but if you like what we do over at Pocket Tactics, this is a great thing.

If you love our coverage and want to keep your news feed updated with the latest mobile, handheld PC, and Nintendo Switch gaming stories, and more, there are a few simple steps you can follow to make that happen. It doesn't matter if you're using an iPhone or Android device, either. First of all, you can click this link and tap the box next to Pocket Tactics to make us a Google Preferred source. Alternatively, you can do it another way, like this:

Search for a topic in the news on Google

Tap on the icon next to 'Top Stories'

Search for 'Pocket Tactics' and tap the box next to pockettactics.com

Yeah, it's that easy. Going forward, Pocket Tactics will appear more frequently in the 'Top Stories' box and 'From your sources' page on Google, making sure you never miss a beat. You can choose as many Google Preferred sources as you like, too. The feature is rolling out in the United States and India first, but it will be available in your region shortly.

We look forward to having you visit us more often, but if you want to be more involved with the Pocket Tactics community, it doesn't have to stop there. You can join the Pocket Tactics Discord server to chat with other like-minded players, and even speak to our team if you want to.