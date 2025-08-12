Now that the GPD Win 5 is official, the Chinese brand behind the handheld gaming PC has spent the past week showcasing the device. From clips showing someone using the handheld on an airplane to explainers on how the external battery attaches, it's a great way to build anticipation surrounding the Win 5 ahead of the launch. However, due to its powerful specs and improved design, some have shared their concerns over a potentially astronomical price point. Fortunately, GPD has seemingly quelled these fears.

In a video on GPD's YouTube channel, a commenter speculated that the Win 5 may struggle due to a potentially high price, as some believe the Asus ROG Z13 Flow gaming laptop has done. This is a pretty valid concern given that the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles are available for under $600. GPD replied directly to the comment with, "It will be much cheaper than Z13." Yes, that's a bit vague, but it at least suggests that the new handheld won't break the bank in the way some had anticipated.

With the GPD Win 4 available for roughly $999, it's reassuring that its successor doesn't seem likely to arrive with a massive price hike. When you also consider the improved specs that the GPD Win 5 includes, it is a tempting purchase. Here's a breakdown of all the specs we've got so far:

Ryzen AI Max 385 or Ryzen AI Max+ 395, clocked at 3GHz and 3.6GHz, respectively.

Memory options at LDDR5: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Storage options at 1TB / 2TB / 4TB within an M.2 SSD

7-inch 120Hz display at a 1920 x 1080 resolution

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

1 x USB 4 and 2 x USB 3 ports

Windows 11 (24H2)

Ultimately, these specs should mean that you'll be able to play the best action games, such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact, at the highest possible settings. That might not sound all that impressive, but you don't get that from the Steam Deck OLED without a lot of tinkering and potentially some hardware modification.

It's a brave decision by GPD to sell the external battery separately, as initially, you'll have to keep the handheld plugged into a power socket, much like a desktop PC. Fortunately, the process to attach it to the handheld seems simple enough; there's just a risk that the added purchase may put some prospective buyers off. Nevertheless, with an expected launch potentially coming in October, we won't have long to wait and see just how the GPD Win 5 fares in real-world use and whether the company's unique design choices for the handheld are justified.

While we wait for more information surrounding the GPD Win 5, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.