Some of the GPD Win 5's specs may have leaked, and its benchmarks are impressive

The name GamePad Digital (GPD) may sound familiar to you if you've owned one of their gaming handhelds in recent years. The GPD Win, one of its most successful products, looks similar to the Sony PlayStation Vita but features a slide-out screen that reveals a keyboard. Powered by Windows and AMD, we've been eagerly awaiting the GPD Win 5, the successor to the current model, the Win 4. Recent benchmarks have leaked, indicating the upcoming handheld could come with some serious power.

Revealed on Geekbench, a benchmarking site, the page reveals several things, such as a codename: GPD G1618-05. As the GPD Win 4 is classed as G1618-04, it's not a stretch to assume that this latest benchmark is from the GPD Win 5 handheld. In addition, the page reveals an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip, clocked at 3GHz, as well as 24GB of DDR5 memory, all running on Windows 11.

Although the Geekbench page reveals just two hardware features of the new handheld, it does show that the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is a big improvement from the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 that's in the GPD Win 4. The newer CPU features four more cores, all clocked higher than the 2GHz found in the 370. The L2 and L3 cache, which helps apps like games access memory more quickly, are bigger in the 395, which will help games like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM: The Dark Ages run slightly better on the GPD Win 5.

Ultimately, if this handheld in testing does indeed turn out to be the Win 5, it could be a device that can rival the best gaming console handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED.

GPD has been around for over a decade now, ever since it debuted the GPD XD and the XD Plus, Android gaming handhelds that made an impression in 2015. It's safe to say that handhelds have come a long way since then, with devices easily able to run the latest games at playable framerates. The Nintendo Switch 2 is carving its own niche, thanks to games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World.

But if these specs do relate to the GPD Win 5, it could be a great handheld to play games on as well as complete small tasks on, thanks to Windows 11.

For now, we'll have to wait and see if the GPD Win 5 can dethrone the Steam Deck OLED and other PC gaming handhelds once it's announced. In the meantime, take a look at our Steam Deck 2 hub to see what Valve may be planning for its next gaming handheld. Or, if you're looking at something more mobile for your pocket, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.