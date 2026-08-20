The GPD Win Max 3 handheld has monster specs and an eye-watering price to match

2026 has been a peculiar year for handhelds, as while we've seen some incredibly powerful devices launch, we've also witnessed skyrocketing prices. There might be no better example of the current state of the industry than the upcoming GPD Win Max 3. Its spec sheet is seriously impressive, even compared to the top picks in our guide to the best handheld consoles, but if you want one, you'll have to part with at least $1,750.

GPD confirmed the pricing for the three versions of the Win Max 3 on its Discord channel, via Notebookcheck. There are two models with a Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor: the entry-level version with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1,750 and a mid-range model with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $2,246. The premium option has a different processor, the mighty AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, plus 128GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. For that version, you're looking at $3,499.

I'll be honest, I can't imagine spending over $3,000 on a handheld, but in fairness, this isn't the first ultra-pricey option we've seen in recent months. The OneXPLayer X2 Mini Pro starts at $2,499, while the most expensive version of the Ayaneo Next 2 tops out at a frankly staggering $5,299 after a re-launch. Simply put, if you thought the Steam Deck OLED or Nintendo Switch 2 was expensive, they're pretty cheap compared to these Chinese handhelds.

Admittedly, all three of the GPD Win Max 3 models have the specs to justify a higher price point than most Steam Deck alternatives. For a start, whichever version you go for, you're getting a massive amount of RAM, and given the ongoing component pricing crisis, that's not going to come cheap. That's without mentioning the bumper 97Wh battery, 165Hz OLED display, and high-quality design. Simply put, it might be expensive, but it does look like you're getting a lot of handheld goodness for your money.

It's worth noting that the GPD Win Max 3 isn't available to order just yet, with the Indiegogo campaign going live on September 2. There's also some speculation that the prices we mentioned earlier might just be early bird offers. So, if you are planning on putting a dent in your wallet with a pre-order, we'd recommend checking out the Indiegogo page as soon as it's live.