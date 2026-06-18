Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok brings plenty of spicy combat to the Nintendo Switch 2

I originally played Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PlayStation 5 in 2024, so I handily have something to compare the Nintendo Switch 2 performance and expansion modes to. It's classic RPG fare, where you unlock teammates to help you battle baddies in deserts, forests, fields - you name it, you can fight your way through it. But wait - there's more! Granblue Fantasy: Relink comes to the Switch 2 along with the Endless Ragnarok expansion, bundled in and available day one.

While I got the chance to test out Endless Ragnarok's new modes at a preview event, I also had a look at the game overall on Switch 2, and it looks crisp. There were no hang-ups or crunchy visuals, and it performed very well for a busy RPG.

If fighting more bosses and working through roguelike combat areas sounds like your kind of thing, then good news: that's what you're getting.

The Endless Ragnarok expansion adds a bit more - or a lot more, really - longevity to the game, as you can't unlock it until you reach a certain point in the story - but that's just as well, because the combat might break you and your teammates otherwise. It brings two modes, the first of which is Fatebreaker commissions, where you can take down huge bosses, and the other is The Conflux, a roguelite mode.

The fresh Fatebreaker tasks let you parry, dodge, block, slash, swipe, and shoot away at a set roster of gigantic bosses. I chose to face off against the Sumo Crab and got my behind handed to me. Not because I wasn't strong enough, but because it kept throwing me off the stage, and you lose if the boss throws you a certain number of times. It's not just about hitting the enemy during these fights, either - there's a small list of objectives to work through. Such as, "don't get thrown out of the ring ten times". Oops.

To help you out with these new skirmish-centric modes, there's a handful of new characters you can unlock and build, so don't worry about running out of team comps. You can also upgrade your Master Traits even further, giving you an edge over enemies. Then there's the shiny new summon tactic - build up a gauge during a fight, then you can summon a monster to turn into. Cool, eh? Nothing better than turning into a literal dragon to burn your enemies in the middle of a fight. You'll need to unlock these in the game, but then you can register them for use in combat.

What I really enjoyed was The Conflux. It reminds me, as a gacha game player, of Honkai Star Rail, Zenless, and Wuthering Waves' similar modes. In The Conflux, you go through different chambers, pick your path, gather boosts, and every so often stop at a store to purchase helpful bits and pieces. I'm sure there are other games with similar systems, but I'm incredibly gacha-pilled. It's not just increasingly difficult battle-based chambers, though - there are puzzles like spot-the-difference to break it up, too.

Overall, these new additions make the game around 1.5 times bigger and offer almost double the playtime, I was told by Cygames. That's a pretty darn large expansion, and it's well worth grabbing the game on Switch 2 if you've been itching to try it out for the first time, or wanting to jump back in.