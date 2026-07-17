Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Nintendo Switch blends JRPG and gacha goodness into one complete package

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a fabulous machine for playing an RPG, something you can scrunch up with on the sofa for ages and chip away at. Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and its new Endless Ragnarok expansion, fit the bill perfectly. Anything with a bit of a story and good combat is A-OK in my books, and on top of that, I love my gacha games, and I wish they'd appear on Switch. There's a point I'm getting to here; Granblue gives me vibes of my favorite gachas, and for that, I'm glad.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink debuted on PC and PlayStation in 2024, after the successful (and still going) original game - just titled Granblue Fantasy - reached new heights of popularity on Android and iOS. Now, in 2026, Relink makes its way to Switch 2 with a fresh, big expansion. While Relink uses some of the same characters as the original game, it's a story all of its own, so you can easily get into it whether you've played previous titles or not.

Granblue is a combat-focused game, with about 25 hours of story to chew through, and plenty of party building. The story is fun, but it's not what we're really here for. You start off with six fighters unlocked, and get more as you go. The vibrant cast of Granblue Fantasy Relink characters you meet and recruit are voiced by Erika Harlacher (Persona 5's Ann Takamaki), Sean Chiplock (Genshin Impact's Diluc), and Mark Whitten (HSR's Jiaoqiu), among others. The stellar cast really helps bring them to life and gives them unique personalities.

Gameplay-wise, I'd liken it to the Ys series and to Monster Hunter, just minus dragging a giant monster back to base afterwards. You go and find an enemy, then attack it, using each team member's moves along with team-ups to deal damage over time. Even on easier difficulties, fighting one creature can take a few minutes to take down.

The Switch 2 version is all about the newly added expansion: Endless Ragnarok. This brings hours of new content, mainly for those further in the game. I haven't quite got there in my own copy, but there's my Endless Ragnarok preview that goes over the details. I'd recommend grabbing the game and replaying, even if you completed the vanilla game on another platform. If you enjoyed the combat, there's tons more, so what's not to like?

The key elements of the new expansion are that there are six new characters to recruit, which require you to fulfil conditions like trading weapons or clearing quests, rather than using a card at the Knickknack Shack, and your main character can now equip different enemies you've fought and make use of their skills via Summoning. Yes, that includes the Wyvern and Quakadile. Think of it as main Wuthering Waves echoes - you can turn into that sick dragon you found, let it loose on the field, and change up the fight.

The new roguelite mode that comes with the expansion, called The Conflux, reminds me of Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe, Zenless Zone Zero's Hollow Zero, and similar modes in other games. You start off in one chamber, then pick a path through others, choosing boosts and visiting shops along the way to improve your performance, before facing a boss. Be careful what you select, as you'll need the right buffs to make it through higher difficulties.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink and its shiny new Endless Ragnarok expansion add one of the best JRPGs to the Switch's already blooming roster. There's a lot of combat here, with a hefty scoop of endgame content for players that don't want the fun to end. Plus, it looks great on the console. At 30FPS, it may not match the PC version, but it runs really well and has no issues - even during fights. We highly recommend picking it up next time you're in the mood for fighting a dragon, griffin, or Beelzebub himself.

If you're having some trouble picking which characters to use on your team, our Granblue Fantasy: Relink tier list can help you out.