Grand Alfheim codes July 2026

Roblox has a game that's proving to be a fun time for fans of Sword Art Online, and we're sure you'd agree, though it's admittedly even better when there are Grand Alfheim codes for you to grab. These are especially handy if you plan to head into PvP combat, as nobody wants to be the one to lose.

However, if you ask us, it's the MMORPG's vast open world that steals the show, giving you much to explore, while also allowing you to get some great abilities. The only downside to the game is that it's in early access, and the general public can only play the demo. However, with these handy freebies, you might earn your place in the early access crowd by competing in the White Room.

Here are all the new Grand Alfheim codes:

GlobalArena! - one skill tree token, 15 reroll tokens, and one stat reset token

- one skill tree token, 15 reroll tokens, and one stat reset token 1MilVisits! - 250 elvenite, three stat reset tokens, and 50 reroll tokens (early access only)

- 250 elvenite, three stat reset tokens, and 50 reroll tokens (early access only) ReallyLongCodeSoWhat - 25 elvenite, 100 credits, and ten reroll tokens

- 25 elvenite, 100 credits, and ten reroll tokens NewEra! - 500 spectator credits (must be in the White Room)

Many more games offer freebies, and you can find them on our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Grand Alfheim codes?

To redeem Grand Alfheim codes, follow these steps:

Launch Grand Alfheim on Roblox

Press the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Grand Alfheim codes?

Grand Alfheim codes are among the best ways to get tokens, elvenite, and credits, all of which you can use to get better abilities and equipment. New codes tend to appear to celebrate milestones, though they might also pop up for updates and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out.

Is there a Grand Alfheim Discord?

Joining the Grand Alfheim Discord server is a great idea if you want to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates, though it's just as good for meeting other fans of Sword Art Online.

How do I get more Grand Alfheim codes?

The best way to get new Grand Alfheim codes is to check in with us, as we often search for new ones to help improve your chances of getting into early access. However, if you prefer to do things solo, the Discord server and the game's various social media channels are where you should look.

That's it for new Grand Alfheim codes. Come back again soon for more.