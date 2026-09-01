Grand Blue codes September 2026

Use our Grand Blue codes to grab tons of free trait and race rerolls to make your dream One Piece-inspired character and take on the ocean in style. These codes give you loads of rerolls to work with, as well as boss chests and celestial coins to help you make progress across the Grand Blue.

We look for new Grand Blue codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you fancy rerolling your character.

Here are all the new Grand Blue codes:

Release! - ten trait rerolls, six race rerolls, and more rewards down the line (new!)

- ten trait rerolls, six race rerolls, and more rewards down the line (new!) HappySunday - one fruit chest, 15 trait rerolls, and five race rerolls (new!)

- one fruit chest, 15 trait rerolls, and five race rerolls (new!) TwitterGoalReached - one fruit chest, 20 trait rerolls, and five race rerolls (new!)

- one fruit chest, 20 trait rerolls, and five race rerolls (new!) SorryForBreakingGame - 20 trait rerolls and ten race rerolls (new!)

- 20 trait rerolls and ten race rerolls (new!) 10KCCU - 2k celestial coins (new!)

- 2k celestial coins (new!) WorldBossBroke - one Choppy world boss chest, one Kuro world boss chest, and one Logan world boss chest (new!)

- one Choppy world boss chest, one Kuro world boss chest, and one Logan world boss chest (new!) NewYouNewCrew - five trait rerolls and five race rerolls (new!)

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Grand Blue codes?

Redeeming Grand Blue codes is easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Grand Blue on Roblox

Enter the Character Customization menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Grand Blue Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Grand Blue Discord server. You can click here to join the server and read the latest update logs, take part in events, and share your fan art with the wider community.

Is there a Grand Blue Trello?

While there doesn't seem to be a public Grand Blue Trello board just yet, it looks like one is on the way. This is because the Discord server has a channel called #wiki-trello-feed, suggesting that a wiki is under development.

How do I get more Grand Blue codes?

The easiest way to get more Grand Blue codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While the Discord server has a codes channel, you can't always rely on this being accurate. If you want to focus on your pirate adventure instead of wasting time checking codes, simply let us do the hard work for you. We always keep our list up to date and add new codes as they appear.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Grand Blue codes.