Greedy Growers codes August 2026

Everyone loves a good garden, especially one filled with giant trees. The Greedy Growers codes below can help you get your own forest off the ground, using the free tickets in the game.

You're going to need all the extras you can get, as you have to move quickly - grab a seed, plant it, then harvest it quickly before - ZAP! - lightning strikes and ruins your crop.

Here are the new Greedy Growers codes:

ILOVECATS - 100 tickets (new!)

We keep up with the best Roblox games that pop up, which means we've got all the latest Roblox codes, so no matter what you're into, you can get free cash, items, and more!

How do I redeem Greedy Growers codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Greedy Growers on Roblox:

Open up Greedy Growers in Roblox

Click the settings menu in the top left of the screen

Type or paste a code in one at a time

Click submit

Enjoy a load of free items!

What are Greedy Growers codes?

Banjo Lady Games, the developer behind Greedy Growers, is the source for codes you can use in the game. Codes may release to commemorate updates, fixes, or milestones such as player and like counts, or they could be for more random things like the pure love of cats, as the first code suggests.

Is there a Greedy Growers Discord?

If you want to talk all things trees with other players, you can join a Greedy Growers Discord server via this link. Here, there are channels related to updates, feedback, general chatting, and even sneak peeks of upcoming content.