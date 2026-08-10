Grow a Chicken Fighter codes August 2026

Here are all the new Grow a Chicken Fighter codes for free eggs and cash in the Roblox game.

grow a chicken fighter codes - a character with pink hair and their chicken fighter
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Fighting is fun, but it gets boring watching your own Roblox character get punched. So, use these Grow a Chicken Fighter codes to get some eggs and hatch your very own champion chicken. Then earn some money from your wins, buy more eggs, and upgrade your fowl.

The codes below don't just get you eggs, though - they provide buffs like double money or double food, and earn you free cash, too.

Here are the new Grow a Chicken Fighter codes:

  • LETMECOOK - 50 cash, one thunder egg, and double money for 30 minutes
  • SERGIOVERSE - 50 cash, one scratch egg, and double corn for 30 minutes
  • WELCOME - 50 cash and one nest egg

In the mood for more of the best Roblox games? Our Roblox codes guide has all the latest and greatest freebies for you to redeem and grow your nest egg for free.

how to redeem grow a chicken fighter codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Grow a Chicken Fighter on Roblox:

  • Open Grow a Chicken Fighter in Roblox
  • In the top-left of the screen, there's a ticket-shaped icon - click it
  • Paste in or type out a code into the box
  • Click redeem
  • Enjoy your free eggs and cash!

What are Grow a Chicken Fighter codes?

The codes above come from the game's developer, Sergio Verse Games, and are only for use in Grow a Chicken Fighter. So far, the codes for the game are generic terms, but as it gains popularity and likes, we may see options that celebrate specific milestones.

Is there a Grow a Chicken Fighter Discord?

There's an official Sergio Verse Games Discord server, where you can chat with other chicken champ owners. There are different channels for announcements, general chats, and even suggestions for new types of birds that may join the game in the future.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. As an eBay Partner, we earn if you make a purchase. Learn more.