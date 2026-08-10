Grow a Chicken Fighter codes August 2026

Fighting is fun, but it gets boring watching your own Roblox character get punched. So, use these Grow a Chicken Fighter codes to get some eggs and hatch your very own champion chicken. Then earn some money from your wins, buy more eggs, and upgrade your fowl.

The codes below don't just get you eggs, though - they provide buffs like double money or double food, and earn you free cash, too.

Here are the new Grow a Chicken Fighter codes:

LETMECOOK - 50 cash, one thunder egg, and double money for 30 minutes

- 50 cash, one thunder egg, and double money for 30 minutes SERGIOVERSE - 50 cash, one scratch egg, and double corn for 30 minutes

- 50 cash, one scratch egg, and double corn for 30 minutes WELCOME - 50 cash and one nest egg

In the mood for more of the best Roblox games? Our Roblox codes guide has all the latest and greatest freebies for you to redeem and grow your nest egg for free.

How do I redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Grow a Chicken Fighter on Roblox:

Open Grow a Chicken Fighter in Roblox

In the top-left of the screen, there's a ticket-shaped icon - click it

Paste in or type out a code into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your free eggs and cash!

What are Grow a Chicken Fighter codes?

The codes above come from the game's developer, Sergio Verse Games, and are only for use in Grow a Chicken Fighter. So far, the codes for the game are generic terms, but as it gains popularity and likes, we may see options that celebrate specific milestones.

Is there a Grow a Chicken Fighter Discord?

There's an official Sergio Verse Games Discord server, where you can chat with other chicken champ owners. There are different channels for announcements, general chats, and even suggestions for new types of birds that may join the game in the future.