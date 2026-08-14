Grow a Chicken Fighter tier list August 2026

When it comes to separating the paltry poultry from the finest fowl, our Grow a Chicken Fighter tier list has you covered. We've ranked all the chickens we've seen so far to see which rules the roost and which would better serve you in the form of a McNugget. That means you can put together the best possible party and give your opponents a painful wake-up call.

To help hatch some heroic hens early on, be sure to also head over to our Grow a Chicken Fighter codes guide to pick up some eggs and resources. With that said, let's get to ranking some roosters.

Grow a Chicken Fighter tier list

Before we get into our Grow a Chicken Fighter tier list, it's worth noting that it's still very early days, and placements are based on the chickens we've encountered and community rankings. With that said, here's our list:

Tier Chicken S Astro Chick A Agent Cluck, Astro Chick, Founder Rooster, Viking Chicken B Commando Rooster, Ballerina Hen, Sergeant Hen, Tsunami Hen C NPC Chick, Crest Rooster, Spider Chicken, Creepy Clown, Slugger Hen, Taser Hen, Bow Chick, Cosmo Chicken, Farmer Chicken D Classic Rooster, Pizza Rooster

What is the best Grow a Chicken Fighter chicken?

The clear takeaway from our Grow a Chicken fighter tier list right now is that Astro Chick is the best option in the game, with its powerful attacks and ability to stun opponents. If you want an Astro Chick for yourself, you'll have to try your luck with void eggs and thunder eggs. Founder Rooster is also a good option, especially if you're looking for a tanky chicken. As the game evolves, we'll be back to update our rankings.

How do I get more Grow a Chicken Fighter chickens?

Unsurprisingly, to get more chickens in Grow a Chicken Fighter, you need more eggs. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get eggs, from redeeming codes, completing challenges, and collecting daily rewards, but the most consistent way is to collect them from your current flock of chickens. Simply put, the more chickens you have, the more eggs you can collect.