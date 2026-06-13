Grow a Garden 2 codes June 2026

Use our Grow a Garden 2 codes to get ahead in the next generation of competitive gardening. As the official sequel to the hit Roblox game Grow a Garden, this experience has a lot to live up to, and giving out freebies is certainly one way of winning favor with the fans.

We look for new Grow a Garden 2 codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some new seeds. We'll see you in the fields!

Here are all the new Grow a Garden 2 codes:

TEAMGREENBEAN - three green bean seeds (new!)

If you're looking for more freebies in the best Roblox games, look no further than our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Grow a Garden 2 codes?

Redeeming Grow a Garden 2 codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Grow a Garden 2 in Roblox

Complete the brief tutorial

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Grow a Garden 2 codes?

Grow a Garden 2 codes are special passwords from the developer that let you unlock free rewards in-game. These tend to be seeds for new plants or currency to buy more stock for your garden. There's no set release schedule for codes, so we'll keep our eyes peeled and add them to this guide for you.

Is there a Grow a Garden 2 Discord server?

Yes, there is a Grow a Garden 2 Discord server. It appears to be the same server as the original Grow a Garden, and you can join it by clicking here.

How do I get more Grow a Garden 2 codes?

The easiest way to get more Grow a Garden 2 codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying fresh codes for you, so you can focus on, well, growing your garden. If you want to look around for some freebies, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, YouTube channel, and X account.