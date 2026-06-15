Grow a Garden 2 tier list June 2026

It can be overwhelming, standing in front of the seed store, wondering what to buy as time ticks down. That's why we made this Grow a Garden 2 tier list, ranking how good all the available crops are, so you can go ahead and grow the most profitable greens.

Naturally, we have a list of the new Grow a Garden 2 codes for you to use to get more gold and seeds. Go on, go ahead and grow your garden!

Grow a Garden 2 tier list

Rank Seed S Dragon's Breath, Ghost Pepper, Moon Bloom, Venus Flytrap A Glow Mushroom, Mushroom, Poison Apple, Poison Ivy, Pomegranate, Sunflower B Acorn, Baby Cactus, Bamboo, Cactus, Cherry, Dragon Fruit, Green Bean, Horned Melon, Mango C Apple, Banana, Coconut, Corn, Grape, Pineapple, Tomato D Blueberry, Carrot, Strawberry, Tulip

How do I get Grow a Garden 2 seeds?

To get more seeds, you need to head to the seed seller. You can do this by walking over to it, or teleport by clicking the green 'seeds' button in the top middle of the screen. Here, you can see which seeds are in stock, how much they cost, and then purchase accordingly. The shop restocks every five minutes, and other players can buy from the same stock.

You can also roll for seeds using Robux in the store menu - these seeds are rarer and higher quality. However, you're not guaranteed to get them. The Baby Cactus seed, for instance, has a 50% chance, whereas the Ghost Pepper seed only has a 1% chance.

Seeds come in common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary, mythic, and super rare. Generally, the higher the rarity, the better the seed. Some are single harvest, some are multi harvest, meaning you get more berries for your buck. We recommend stocking up on these to begin with.