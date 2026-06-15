Grow a Garden 2 tier list June 2026

Use our Grow a Garden 2 tier list to see which seeds come out on top, and which will get you the most money.

grow a garden 2 tier list - a character with pink hair standing in a garden
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It can be overwhelming, standing in front of the seed store, wondering what to buy as time ticks down. That's why we made this Grow a Garden 2 tier list, ranking how good all the available crops are, so you can go ahead and grow the most profitable greens.

Naturally, we have a list of the new Grow a Garden 2 codes for you to use to get more gold and seeds. Go on, go ahead and grow your garden!

Grow a Garden 2 tier list

Rank Seed
S Dragon's Breath, Ghost Pepper, Moon Bloom, Venus Flytrap
A Glow Mushroom, Mushroom, Poison Apple, Poison Ivy, Pomegranate, Sunflower
B Acorn, Baby Cactus, Bamboo, Cactus, Cherry, Dragon Fruit, Green Bean, Horned Melon, Mango
C Apple, Banana, Coconut, Corn, Grape, Pineapple, Tomato
D Blueberry, Carrot, Strawberry, Tulip

grow a garden 2 tier list - a screenshot of the in-game shop showing different seeds and prices

How do I get Grow a Garden 2 seeds?

To get more seeds, you need to head to the seed seller. You can do this by walking over to it, or teleport by clicking the green 'seeds' button in the top middle of the screen. Here, you can see which seeds are in stock, how much they cost, and then purchase accordingly. The shop restocks every five minutes, and other players can buy from the same stock.

You can also roll for seeds using Robux in the store menu - these seeds are rarer and higher quality. However, you're not guaranteed to get them. The Baby Cactus seed, for instance, has a 50% chance, whereas the Ghost Pepper seed only has a 1% chance.

Seeds come in common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary, mythic, and super rare. Generally, the higher the rarity, the better the seed. Some are single harvest, some are multi harvest, meaning you get more berries for your buck. We recommend stocking up on these to begin with.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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