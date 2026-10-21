Grow a Plant codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Grow a Plant codes for free cash, seed packs, and eggs to grow your fortune.

Grow a Plant codes: A Roblox character wearing a red beanie and PT shirt holding a packet of bloom seeds
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Grow a Plant codes to stock up on rare seed packs, extra cash, and pet eggs to contribute to your horticultural empire. These plants don't just make money for you when you sell them; they make money offline too, so make sure you only trade them for a fair price.

We check for new Grow a Plant codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you want to hatch a new pet or face the seed pack RNG machine.

Here are all the new Grow a Plant codes:

  • Octo31 - one ember seed pack (new!)
  • WantPet - one frost egg
  • 7KCCU - one ember seed pack
  • SpookyCode - $100k cash and two crystal seed packs
  • NewPlayer - two sunny seed packs

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Grow a Plant codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Grow a Plant codes?

Redeeming Grow a Plant codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Grow a Plant in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get free gifts in Grow a Plant?

If you want to grab three mystery seed packs for completely free, all you have to do is like Grow a Plant on Roblox, add it to your favorites, and join the We don't give up here Roblox community. Then, head over to the treasure chest in-game and hit the big, green Claim button.

Grow a Plant codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Grow a Plant Discord server?

Yes, there is a Grow a Plant Discord. It's technically a server for all of We don't give up here's games, but you can click here to read the latest announcements about Grow a Plant and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Grow a Plant codes?

The easiest way to get more Grow a Plant codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're experts at scouring the internet for all the latest freebies, and we update this guide regularly, so you can rely on us to bring you the goods. The game's Discord server isn't a very reliable source for codes, either, so they're not easy to find.

Expired codes:

  • release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Grow a Plant codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.