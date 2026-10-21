Grow a Plant codes October 2026

Use our Grow a Plant codes to stock up on rare seed packs, extra cash, and pet eggs to contribute to your horticultural empire. These plants don't just make money for you when you sell them; they make money offline too, so make sure you only trade them for a fair price.

We check for new Grow a Plant codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you want to hatch a new pet or face the seed pack RNG machine.

Here are all the new Grow a Plant codes:

Octo31 - one ember seed pack (new!)

- one ember seed pack (new!) WantPet - one frost egg

- one frost egg 7KCCU - one ember seed pack

- one ember seed pack SpookyCode - $100k cash and two crystal seed packs

- $100k cash and two crystal seed packs NewPlayer - two sunny seed packs

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Grow a Plant codes?

Redeeming Grow a Plant codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Grow a Plant in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get free gifts in Grow a Plant?

If you want to grab three mystery seed packs for completely free, all you have to do is like Grow a Plant on Roblox, add it to your favorites, and join the We don't give up here Roblox community. Then, head over to the treasure chest in-game and hit the big, green Claim button.

Is there a Grow a Plant Discord server?

Yes, there is a Grow a Plant Discord. It's technically a server for all of We don't give up here's games, but you can click here to read the latest announcements about Grow a Plant and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Grow a Plant codes?

The easiest way to get more Grow a Plant codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're experts at scouring the internet for all the latest freebies, and we update this guide regularly, so you can rely on us to bring you the goods. The game's Discord server isn't a very reliable source for codes, either, so they're not easy to find.

Expired codes:

release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Grow a Plant codes.