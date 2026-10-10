Nintendo makes it clear that GTA 6 on Switch 2 is a Rockstar "conversation"

We're just over a month away from GTA 6, a sentence that still feels surreal. Rockstar's next blockbuster will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC version isn't in its announced lineup. But with GTA 6 shaping up to be one of the decade's biggest entertainment releases, it's worth asking whether it'll eventually arrive on Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking to Variety, Pritchard discusses the Nintendo Switch 2's potential to bring major releases, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, to the platform. She points to the console's increased hardware capabilities, saying they "open up a number of different ways for the developers to create experiences that can only be found on Nintendo Switch 2."

That's a notable shift for Nintendo, whose consoles have often missed out on some of the biggest third-party releases. With games like Resident Evil Requiem and Modern Warfare 4 coming to the console, the company is offering a growing range of experiences beyond its traditional family-friendly offerings.

Even Saber Interactive's Hellraiser: Revival, a horror game hardly for the faint of heart, is coming to Switch 2. So, could GTA 6 follow? When asked specifically about Rockstar's game, Pritchard makes it clear the decision isn't hers to announce, explaining that "that's going to be a conversation for Take-Two and Rockstar [Games], but [there's] nothing to announce on my end at this time."

That doesn't confirm a Switch 2 port is in discussion behind closed doors, of course. Still, it leaves the door open, even if running Rockstar's sprawling open world on Nintendo hardware could prove challenging. GTA has never been shy about its criminal hijinks and adult themes, either, making it an interesting test of how far Nintendo's third-party library might stretch.

Of course, Nintendo isn't abandoning its family-friendly roots. Pritchard reiterates that the company's audience has always been broad, saying, "We have historically said that Nintendo is for ages five to 95, and that continues to be true […] we want to provide a diversity in terms of the types of experiences that you can have on the game system, and that's really important for us."

Will we eventually be visiting Vice City on Switch 2? I'd love to see it happen, but the technical side is a whole other matter. We've already seen plenty of GTA 6 screenshots and extended previews, and Rockstar's attention to detail is a huge part of what makes the game so impressive. Whether the Switch 2 can handle that level of ambition is still an open question.

Let us know what you think over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.