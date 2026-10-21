Double Eleven is hiring Nintendo Switch 2 experts, and my mind's gone straight to GTA 6

There's something about playing GTA 6 on a Nintendo Switch 2 that feels a little absurd. Rockstar's next blockbuster is set to be a technical powerhouse, so I don't expect to see Jason and Lucia tearing through Vice City on the go anytime soon. But Double Eleven's latest job listings have me wondering if it's working with Rockstar Games again.

The UK developer is looking for a Principal Low-Level Graphics Programmer to help build a custom graphics engine. The role involves GPU-driven rendering, cross-platform shader compilation, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Most interestingly, the listing asks for extensive experience with modern console platforms, with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 experience listed as a bonus.

There's also a second vacancy worth looking at. Double Eleven is hiring a Lead Programmer to work on a "full art remaster of a much-loved title," with the role involving co-development and collaboration with external partners. Neither listing identifies the project, but the Nintendo Switch 2 requirement is enough to get my attention.

Double Eleven has an established relationship with Rockstar Games, having worked on the recent port of Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare standalone experience. Could Double Eleven be helping Rockstar bring GTA 6 to Nintendo Switch 2? I'd like that to be the case, but the project briefing has thrown me through a loop. If anything, I reckon a port of Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto IV is more likely.

Rumors of an RDR2 remaster have been rampant for the last two years, more so than calls to revisit Liberty City in GTA IV. Let's be honest, we all just want to play RDR2 at 60fps on consoles. That could probably be done with a patch, but this is Rockstar we're talking about. If there's a chance to get some extra revenue, it's going to take it.

Earlier this year, we spoke to LA Noire Switch developer, Virtuous, who said it would love to bring RDR2 and GTA 5 to the handheld. If GTA 6 is in the works for NS2, then it isn't up to Nintendo to make it a reality. You can read Nintendo's comments on a potential GTA 6 Switch 2 port, as the company takes a firm stance on what Rockstar needs to do.