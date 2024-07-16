We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Rockstar Games may give Nintendo fans free games soon, with a catch

From detective thrills to sunkissed car chases, Rockstar Games’s next drop of free games on GTA+ could be amazing on Nintendo Switch.

GTA+ free games: An image of Claude in GTA 3.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Red Dead Redemption 

Reactivate your GTA+ subscription Nintendo fans, because it looks like a massive drop is headed your way. Rockstar’s ongoing subscription service is home to many of the GTA 6 developer’s most iconic titles, and five of them could be yours for free soon. Whether you love the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy or having a rootin’ tootin’ time in Red Dead Redemption, you don’t want to miss out.

Especially as you’d be hard-pressed to find a dud in Rockstar Games’ library. We even like a bit of the studio’s overlooked tennis game. But while the latter isn’t on GTA+, according to Rockstar Games enthusiast and reporter ‘TezFun’, Nintendo Switch players are reportedly receiving acclaimed open world games L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition in the subscription service’s next major drop.

Rockstar’s list of platforms allegedly reflects this change on the GTA+ website, but is yet to be showcased elsewhere. For those of you unaware, GTA+ is Rockstar’s premiere monthly membership, which offers exclusive rewards to use in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer modes.

GTA+ free games switch: An image of the GTA+ library showing Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire and GTA trilogy on Nintendo Switch.

Alongside this, the studio allows access to a selection of its finest titles and even some underrated entries like Vice City Stories. Red Dead Redemption is the latest title to become one of the best Switch games available, and we’re hoping that the trend doesn’t end there.

With GTA IV turning 15 last year, it’d be amazing to see it get some remaster treatment. If the Switch can handle L.A. Noire and Cole Phelps’ brilliant facial expressions, then it can certainly accommodate Niko Bellic’s antics around Liberty City.

While that remains off the table, getting to play such a massive selection of Rockstar titles on Switch would be a massive bargain, as a GTA+ membership clocks in at $7.99/£6.99 per month.

