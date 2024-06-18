Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy’s Netflix downloads have surpassed 30m in the first six months of its release on the subscription service. The remastered bundle of San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA III launched on Netflix Games at the end of 2023.

According to Appmagic’s data, as reported by mobilegamer.biz, the combined downloads of GTA: The Trilogy’s titles come to 30.3m, making it the most downloaded game series on the service to date. San Andreas is by far the most popular of the three Netflix games with 20.5m downloads on its own, making up roughly two-thirds of the trilogy’s total installs.

Earlier this month, we reported on the lack of legacy IP Take Two mobile games despite the company’s merger with Zynga. We wonder if this recent success with Netflix means we’ll see more games like GTA getting mobile ports or brand-new native mobile games.

Appmagic’s data also shows that for each of the trilogy’s titles, iOS downloads are more popular than Android, and the majority of installs come from within the US. Brazil has the second-highest download rate for San Andreas, whereas Indian gamers are big fans of GTA III and Vice City.

