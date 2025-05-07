I can't think of anything in the last ten years that has had the hype behind it like the upcoming release of GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 6 comes over ten years after the release of the last entry, and that's a shame when there used to be new GTA games quite regularly, but it does help to make this occasion feel even more special. If you're just as impatient as me, however, you can now grab these classic GTA games remastered for the Nintendo Switch at a huge 50% discount, so you've got something to play while you wait.

Why settle for the best games like GTA on the Switch when you can actually play… well, some great Grand Theft Auto games. Whether you prefer enjoying satirical crime dramas that unfold in each of the games, using cheats to get all the cash and cars you could ever need, or simply traversing the environments of these open-world games, GTA: The Trilogy gives you some of the best entries in the series.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is worth the price of admission alone. A personal favorite of mine, this single-player game sees you play as CJ, who left the crime-ridden streets of San Andreas five years prior to the game's story. He returns after learning of his mother's murder and finds that things haven't gotten any easier since he's been gone.

Another game here is GTA 3, which is the game that cast the mold that all GTAs have emulated since. The prior two entries in the series were played from a top-down perspective, with the third game going for a third-person action game experience, which is now what most people associate with the series. It's a great way of going back to where everything changed for GTA games, and how far it's come

Finally, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Set in my favorite decade, that I never got to experience with the '80s, Vice City's bright visuals make for a compelling juxtaposition for the criminal story within. You play as mobster Tommy Vercetti, who, after being released from prison for murder, is looking to rise through the criminal underworld.

All three titles are must-play games from the long-running series, and you can play them together with GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch, which is now just $30 / £36.99 at Walmart and Amazon UK, respectively. While it struggled at launch due to some issues, a few updates have made it a great Switch game, and one of my favorites to play on Nintendo's handheld console.

If you're waiting for GTA 6 but you've already played these games to death, you could always play some of our favorite games on our best RPGs list. Alternatively, you could enjoy our selection of the best easy games if you want a bit of a palate cleanser after an intense shootout.