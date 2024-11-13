Three years after a lukewarm launch, a new GTA Definitive Edition update has arrived to finally set the record straight for Rockstar Games’ beloved trilogy. After heaps of visual bugs, disastrous glitches, and awful performance issues, the latest patch for this classic trio restores their iconic aesthetic. But is a GTA Definitive Edition Switch update in the works too?

One of the biggest issues with the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition collection, undoubtedly, was the lack of the recognizable visual design that charmed players for years. Whether it was the haze of the San Andreas skies or the sun-kissed beaches of Vice City, the open-world game trilogy appears to have been quietly patched by Rockstar Games to bring them more in line with their original counterparts.

Rockstar’s latest patch notes clarify that it has added “numerous fixes and improvements,” along with a “classic lighting mode which restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games.” Interestingly, there are more granular changes like improving instances of AI upscales for various pieces of in-game decals and artwork. Notably, this includes the cover art for the fictitious Vice City band Love Fist.

The patch is currently live across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, with a Nintendo Switch patch expected to roll out imminently. Developer Grove Street Games, who originally collaborated with Rockstar Games for the remasters, have now been removed from the Definitive Edition’s credits, too.

Whether Rockstar Games itself has intervened is unclear, but we’re eager to see the Switch versions get some love. Our own Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition review was particularly unimpressed with the handheld iterations of these games. We recently checked out the update on PlayStation 5, which sports some noticeable improvements.

Given the compromises in hardware compared to current-gen titans like the PS5, expect some drawbacks in regards to fidelity. Since launching in 2021, the trilogy has landed on Netflix, becoming three of the most-played mobile games on the streaming platform.

Be sure to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware and gaming news.