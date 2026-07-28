Guardian Maiden release date speculation, platforms, and story

Kong Studios and Kakao Games have teamed up and announced Guardian Maiden, an upcoming collectible action RPG that shares ties to the developer's previous game, Guardian Tales. Guardian Maiden features "vibrant pixel art" and a diverse cast of characters to meet.

If you're unfamiliar with Kong Studios' adventure game, you can check out our Guardian Tales codes and Guardian Tales tier list guides for more information and an introduction to the world that these two games share.

Guardian Maiden release date speculation

Kong Studios and Kakao Games have made no mention of a release date window, suggesting that we're still in the early stages of development. Based on this, we don't think that Guardian Maiden will come out until 2027 at the earliest.

What platforms is Guardian Maiden coming to?

Guardian Maiden is due to launch worldwide on PC and mobile. Based on our knowledge of Guardian Tales, the game should come to both Android and iOS at launch, and could come to the Nintendo Switch later down the line, though this is unconfirmed.

Is there a Guardian Maiden trailer?

No, there's no trailer for Guardian Maiden just yet. Currently, the game has no presence on social media, and there doesn't appear to be a public website, either. We'll just have to wait for more information in the coming months.

What is Guardian Maiden?

Guardian Maiden is a pixel art action RPG that follows the story of a Hero and a Saint on a journey to defeat an emerging evil in a fantasy world. According to Kwangwon Seok, the CEO of Kong Studios, "The game reflects years of experience developing pixel art titles, action combat, and collectible RPGs."

That's everything we know about Guardian Maiden so far, but we'll be sure to update this page when we get more info. While you're here, check out our lists of the best new mobile games and new Switch games to fill out your wishlists.