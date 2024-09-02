Bandai Namco has finally announced a Guilty Gear Strive Switch version, bringing the critically acclaimed fighting game to the portable console three years after its initial release. This is the first new Guilty Gear game to hit the console following two retro remasters in 2019.

Thanks to this news, Guilty Gear Strive is sure to become one of the best Switch fighting games as soon as it launches, as it already has a massive fanbase and worldwide acclaim after winning Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards in 2021. Its beautiful 2.5D anime-style animations, charismatic characters, and epic soundtrack make Strive a great entry point for new players and a fantastic experience for long-time Guilty Gear fans.

The Switch edition contains a total of 28 characters, combining the base game roster with three season passes worth of fighters, a more than feature-length main story, and the series’ signature fast-paced gameplay. Guilty Gear Strive also uses ‘rollback netcode’ to make its online matches smooth and comfortable, no matter where you are in the world.

When is the Guilty Gear Strive Switch release date?

Guilty Gear Strive launches on the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025. You can preorder the physical edition now from the Bandai Namco website.

