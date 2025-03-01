Could a new Guitar Hero game really be on the horizon? It certainly looks that way, although Activision may have let the cat out of the bag too early. After lying dormant since 2015’s woeful Guitar Hero Live, a new Instagram campaign appears to tease the franchise’s long-awaited revival. However, Guitar Hero Mobile may not be the return you expected.

The first teaser for Guitar Hero Mobile is appearing on Instagram feeds as a recommended advertisement, as spotted by Twitch streamer ‘Jason Paradise‘ in a recent post on X. While the poster for the new mobile game isn’t listed as a public post on Activision’s Instagram page, the teaser can still be accessed directly via this link. Oddly enough, the classic color scheme seen on the classic Guitar Hero controllers is replaced by an all-new layout, alongside the following tagline: “Play your way – Guitar Hero goes mobile.”

Despite the advertisement appearing on Activision’s official page, other ads for unannounced games, like a new Call of Duty Zombies mobile game, appear to be using AI imagery. As highlighted COD: Zombies reporter ‘Margwa Network‘, the online presence for a survival spin-off of Treyarch’s beloved game mode titled Call of Duty: Zombie Defender takes visitors to a fake listing by Geeklab. Specializing in gauging audience interest from players for studios, it’s likely that Guitar Hero Mobile is under the same experiment. As such, we’re taking a heavy pinch of salt with both of these games.

It isn’t the first time Activision has attempted to bring Guitar Hero to the small-screen, though. Guitar Hero 3 Mobile, developed by Glu Mobile, sought to replicate the franchise’s appeal on mobile phones in 2008. It was followed by Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile and Guitar Hero 5 Mobile respectively. Of course, if we’re talking Guitar Hero spin-offs, they don’t hold a candle to the excellent Nintendo DS iteration, Guitar Hero: On Tour.

Although a mobile release might not be the franchise resurrection many were hoping for, if real, it’s a promising sign to see Activision breathing new life into Guitar Hero in some way or another. Of course, there is a looming contender to oppose in the form of Fortnite Festival. Not only is Haromix the original creator of Guitar Hero, but before it’d reshape Fortnite fun forever, it also gave us the rival rhythm game series, Rock Band.

