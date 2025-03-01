We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Guitar Hero Mobile quietly emerges on Activision’s Instagram

A new Guitar Hero game looks set to be announced by Activision, although Guitar Hero Mobile may be too good to be true at a deeper look.

Guitar Hero Mobile: An image of a female guitarist on stage in Guitar Hero 3.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Could a new Guitar Hero game really be on the horizon? It certainly looks that way, although Activision may have let the cat out of the bag too early. After lying dormant since 2015’s woeful Guitar Hero Live, a new Instagram campaign appears to tease the franchise’s long-awaited revival. However, Guitar Hero Mobile may not be the return you expected.

The first teaser for Guitar Hero Mobile is appearing on Instagram feeds as a recommended advertisement, as spotted by Twitch streamer ‘Jason Paradise‘ in a recent post on X. While the poster for the new mobile game isn’t listed as a public post on Activision’s Instagram page, the teaser can still be accessed directly via this link. Oddly enough, the classic color scheme seen on the classic Guitar Hero controllers is replaced by an all-new layout, alongside the following tagline: “Play your way – Guitar Hero goes mobile.”

Despite the advertisement appearing on Activision’s official page, other ads for unannounced games, like a new Call of Duty Zombies mobile game, appear to be using AI imagery. As highlighted COD: Zombies reporter ‘Margwa Network‘, the online presence for a survival spin-off of Treyarch’s beloved game mode titled Call of Duty: Zombie Defender takes visitors to a fake listing by Geeklab. Specializing in gauging audience interest from players for studios, it’s likely that Guitar Hero Mobile is under the same experiment. As such, we’re taking a heavy pinch of salt with both of these games.

It isn’t the first time Activision has attempted to bring Guitar Hero to the small-screen, though. Guitar Hero 3 Mobile, developed by Glu Mobile, sought to replicate the franchise’s appeal on mobile phones in 2008. It was followed by Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile and Guitar Hero 5 Mobile respectively. Of course, if we’re talking Guitar Hero spin-offs, they don’t hold a candle to the excellent Nintendo DS iteration, Guitar Hero: On Tour. Guitar Hero Mobile: An image of the new Guitar Hero game teaser on Activision's Instagram.

Although a mobile release might not be the franchise resurrection many were hoping for, if real, it’s a promising sign to see Activision breathing new life into Guitar Hero in some way or another. Of course, there is a looming contender to oppose in the form of Fortnite Festival. Not only is Haromix the original creator of Guitar Hero, but before it’d reshape Fortnite fun forever, it also gave us the rival rhythm game series, Rock Band.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.