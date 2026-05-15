If you're scared of Switch 2 stick drift, these $20 Joy-Con 2 upgrades are here to save the day

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you probably know a thing or two about stick drift. It's an issue that still plagues what remains one of the best handheld consoles, with some even attempting to sue Nintendo on the back of stick drift woes. While the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't seem to have run into the same sort of issues yet, it could be possible, given that the Joy-Con 2's sticks use the same analog potentiometers as the ones that led to issues with the original Joy-Cons. Fortunately, a solution is already here in the form of GuliKit's TMR joystick replacements.

You can pick up GuliKit's TMR sticks for just $19.99 / £16.99 from Amazon, a considerably cheaper option than replacing your current Joy-Con 2 controllers. There is a slight catch in that you have to install the replacements yourself, but fortunately, it doesn't involve any soldering, just a bit of disassembly. To make things even easier, there's also an official video, courtesy of iFixit, detailing how to install the TMR sticks, where you can also pick up the replacements for $24.99 or bundled with the necessary tools for $29.99.

As with Hall effect sticks, TMR sticks are resistant to drifting issues. GuliKit's replacements also feature a contactless design, which means less wear over time, and are shielded from interfering with the Joy-Con 2's internal magnets. Simply put, these are high-quality replacements and worth checking out, especially given GuliKit's status as one of the most reliable parts suppliers for gaming accessories.

Admittedly, installing these replacement sticks is more of a precautionary measure than a necessity, as, at the time of writing, there aren't widespread reports of Switch 2 stick drift. However, the console only launched just under a year ago, so we still can't know for sure if the issue might rear its head again in the future.

So, if you want to avoid the possibility of unreliable controls while playing the best Switch games, it's a good call to swap out the current Joy-Con 2 sticks for GuliKit's TMR replacements. However, if you'd rather pick up something new than try your hand at a bit of DIY, we've got a guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers you can check out.