Hades 2 review - killing time never felt so good

Verdict Hades 2 is a fantastic sequel that evolves the already riveting combat of the first game while introducing some challenging new bosses and engaging mechanics. It’s an absolute riot, with Supergiant Games providing another masterclass in roguelike gameplay and narrative design.

If you've talked to me about games at any point during the last four years, I've probably told you to play Hades. During the interview process for the job I have now, I spent a whole five minutes of the allotted time waxing lyrical about the mechanics, narrative, and, of course, the score. So, when someone on the team had to take on our Hades 2 review for the Nintendo Switch 2, I raised my hand quicker than Dionysus reaches for a freshly poured cup of wine, and now, I'm here to tell you all about it. Spoiler: it's very, very good.

For Hades 2, Supergiant decided not to rest on its laurels, and instead of sending you on another adventure with Zagreus, the hero of the first game, you play as his sister, Melinoë. Zagreus, in fact, is missing, as is his mother, Persephone, while Hades himself is shackled and locked away in his own domain. The culprit is Hades 2's big bad, none other than Chronos, the God of Time and Hades' own old man. Yes, Hades 2 is all about killing time, which, while a little on the nose, makes the narrative feel even more all-encompassing.

Just like the original, you begin in a hub area, but with the House of Hades occupied, your new home is the Crossroads. Here's where you meet the core cast of Hades 2, including Hecate, Melinoë's mentor in the battle against Chronos, as well as Odysseus, Moros, Nemesis, and a few others. After every death, you return to the Crossroads, where you debrief with Hecate before your next run, use the witch's cauldron to conjure up incantations to aid you on your journey, and much more.

Between the new narrative and the Crossroads, Hades 2 manages to do the thing that I always look for in a sequel right from the off. It feels fresh but recognizable. The soul of the original game is there, with the recurring theme of family bonds and complications. However, the new emphasis on witchcraft and time adds more layers of depth to the storytelling, which is most obvious in the thousands of lines of enchanting dialogue between Melinoë and all she encounters, be they gods or humans. Also, romance is back, and there's even a hot spring this time, so if you're looking for something steamy, you've got it.

One of the major differences between Hades 2 and the first game is that you only had one way to go in Supergiant's original - up and out of hell - but in the sequel, there are two options. In Melinoë's quest to take down Chronos, you split your time between descending to the House of Hades to take on the God of Time and attempting to battle your way to the top of Mount Olympus. This means a slew of new bosses, and they are a fantastic bunch, from your first bout with Hecate, who doubles as your mentor and your first real challenge, to Chronos himself.

So, onto combat. Hades 2 introduces two new mechanics to mix things up a little bit in the form of Omega moves and Hexes. Omega moves require holding down a specific button - be it attack, special, or cast - to power up something more powerful, but they're limited by how much magick you have. Like with your health, you begin each run with a set amount of magick, which you can improve with rewards along the way or by means of a certain familiar - more on familiars later. Some boons regenerate magick, so they're worth checking out if you develop a style of play that leans into Omega attacks.

Hexes, which you receive from Celene, are special moves you charge up by using Omega moves, ranging from health restoration to magical body slams that decimate surrounding enemies. However, you're limited to one Hex per run. Having played so much of the original, it took me a while to adjust to using Hexes in battle, but once I had, they became another pivotal part of my arsenal.

I'm not sure whether it's because I'm something of a purist, but in all honesty, I don't use Omega moves all that much. My playstyle is pretty fast and frantic, so there's something about Omega moves that feels a little counterproductive to me. I always feel like my time is better spent dashing behind an enemy for a backstab bonus rather than loading up something more powerful. However, like with Hexes, I still think they're a great addition to the combat system, as they allow for different styles of play, and even after 100 in-game hours, I'm still experimenting.

Moving on to Hades 2's boons, there's a refreshed line-up of gods willing to aid you on your journey. There are some familiar faces, such as Zeus, Poseidon, and Aphrodite, along with new additions, including Hestia, Hera, and Hephaestus. As ever, each type of boon lends itself to a certain style of play. For example, some of Aphrodite's boons inflict the weak effect, which reduces enemies' damage output, while others boost your close-up attack power, so if you're an up-close-and-personal brawler, the Goddess of Love is the way to go. There are also more duo boons than in the first game, which combine the powers of two gods, making for more creative build opportunities and some absolutely devastating combinations.

While some of the boon givers return from Hades, the weapons Melinoë wields are all new, and, surprise, surprise, they're great. I'm partial to the Sister Blades, as they lend themselves to rapid attacks, but I'm also partial to the Witch's Staff and the Moonstone Axe. If you're more of a ranged attacker, the Argent Skull or Umbral Flames might be more your speed. Each weapon also has four variants, each with its own unique perk, so, like with boons, the different approaches to combat are almost endless. If you hadn't already gathered, Hades 2 is an absolute joy in terms of combat gameplay, and honestly, I could write another 1,000 words on how much I love it, but I'll spare you that and let you get on with playing it yourself.

Remember when I said earlier that you can either descend to Hades or attempt to reach the top of Mount Olympus? One of those quests is much harder than the other, in my experience. You might think that once you've beaten Chronos for the first time, you're pretty far through your adventure, but I'd say that's only just about the midway point. The surface world is much more challenging, especially when you get to the mountain itself, with the first of its two bosses more than willing to hand you your ass if you're not on top form with the very best boons in your arsenal. The second and final Mount Olympus boss takes it even further, making for a showdown that feels as epic in nature as the source material.

Another new addition to Hades 2 is the familiars, which are essentially pets with unique powers that can assist Melinoë each night. My personal favorite is Frinos the frog, who provides a health boost, but there are five to unlock, and they're all worth experimenting with to find your favorite. Like almost everything in Hades 2, the familiars aren't just great for the gameplay experience, but they also enrich the narrative and worldbuilding, and besides, Frinos is really cute.

My only minor qualm with Hades 2's gameplay is the admin. The first game had a little bit, but in the sequel, it's more demanding of your time. You have to hand out Ambrosia at the Crossroads to improve your relationships, plant seeds, keep an eye on your resources for improving tools and weapons, and more. It just feels like it puts a dampener on the momentum a little at times when you've just finished a run and you're eager to get back into the action. That said, all these little tasks are very rewarding, and the more you put into them, the more you benefit. If anything, it's another compliment to the combat that I just want to keep on fighting, so I can forgive a bit of planting and resource management.

Outside of the admin, I've no real complaints, at least none that don't involve spoilers. Having cleared the credits, I'll say that, for me, the ending didn't feel quite as epic as I had anticipated. It wasn't flat, and it might be the case that, having played so much Hades 2 over the last year and a half in early access, nothing could truly satisfy me. Still, it feels like I've plenty of post-game to keep me busy, and I've got a feeling there's a little more lore and fireworks to come. Either way, I've no plans on leaving the Crossroads behind any time soon.

Moving on to the soundtrack, I first have a confession to make - most of the games I play, I play on mute. I always have, and I probably always will, but I break from tradition when it comes to certain games, and just like the original, Hades 2 is one of them. The reason behind that is pretty simple. The Hades 2 soundtrack slaps harder than Zeus' right hand.

The music of the Fields of Mourning, the third region of the route to the House of Hades, is formidable and works wonderfully alongside the action, but it's the score behind the final showdown with Chronos that takes the cake for me, thanks to some Rush-like prog rock riffs and layered, churning percussion that heightens the intensity. Like the best game music - cough, Megalovania, cough - I could listen to this completely out of context and enjoy it. Obviously, it's better in its context, as I'm laying waste to Melinoë's grandfather, but either way, it's more great work from composer Darren Korb.

In terms of performance, Hades 2 ran perfectly on my Nintendo Switch 2, with no issues whatsoever. I played almost entirely in handheld mode, as is my preference, and the gameplay was silky smooth, even when enemies and gameplay effects littered the screen. The few times I played in docked mode, it also ran without issue, so kudos to Supergiant for nailing the fundamentals.

To say that Hades 2 delivered everything I wanted from a sequel is an understatement. It's a towering achievement, not just for the roguelike genre, but for gaming in general, combining one of the best combat systems I've ever experienced, an epic narrative laden with myth and witchcraft, and spectacular visual and audio aesthetics to offer something that keeps you coming back for more and more and more. So, if you do anything today, make time to kill time, and play Hades 2. I know that's what I'll be doing.

That was our Hades 2 review, detailing another tour de force from Supergiant Games. If you're looking for more enthralling gameplay, be sure to check out our long lists of the best Switch games and the best mobile games while you're here. Or, if you need some help getting started in this stellar sequel, check out our Hades 2 characters and Hades 2 weapons guides.