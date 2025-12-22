Win Hades and Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch and head into the Underworld

Enter our Hades giveaway to win a copy of Hades and Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch, and dive into the excellent roguelike.

hades giveaway - Zagreus and Melinoe over a blurred background
Holly Alice Avatar

Published:

Hades Hades II Nintendo Switch 

What better way to bring in the new year than by entering our Hades giveaway? Two lucky winners can get codes for both Hades and Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch, and battle their way through the Underworld.

We may be biased because the entire team loves the Hades games, but the iconic roguelike and its sequel both deliver a rip-roaring time where you take on the role of a demigod and try to fight your way up to Mount Olympus. On your way, you pick up boons, chat to the denizens of the Underworld like Dionysus, Charon, and even Poseidon. Every run is random, so these games will keep you amused for a good long time.

We have two sets of Nintendo Switch codes for Hades and Hades 2 for you to win. Note that these codes are for the EU region, so you will need an EU account to redeem them. These codes are also for the Nintendo Switch, but will also work on the Switch 2.

Our giveaway runs from December 22 to 29, 2025, and we'll draw the winners in the new year. Enter below, and good luck!

Pocket Tactics - Hades and Hades 2 Nintendo Switch code giveaway

YouTube Thumbnail

We gave both games excellent scores in our Hades review and Hades 2 review, which are very deserved. Everything from the graphics to the music, to the gameplay, to the character roster is exquisite, and there are different modes to try if you feel like you're somehow ever running out of things to do. Just remember to pet the three-headed dog, please.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.