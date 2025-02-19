Garena has launched pre-registration for Haikyu!! Fly High, a new volleyball training game based on the incredibly popular sports anime. You can experience the Karasuno High volleyball team’s journey to stardom as you’ve never seen it before, with plenty of adorable extra activities thrown in.

Despite being one of the most popular sports anime and manga series of the past decade, Haikyu!! Fly High is the first Haikyu-branded mobile volleyball game to make it out of Asia, thanks to Garena. As we eagerly await the anime’s final season, Haikyu has seen a recent spike (get it?) in popularity, even inspiring one of the biggest Roblox games on the platform, Volleyball Legends.

Haikyu!! Fly High mixes strategic team building, tense volleyball matches, and visual novel game elements together to faithfully recreate the beloved anime for your mobile devices. You can collect your favorite characters from Karasuno, Nekoma, Aoba Josai, and more, to train up and form the strongest team Japan has ever seen.

What are the Haikyu!! Fly High pre-registration rewards?

Pre-registration for Garena’s Haikyu!! Fly High opened on February 18, 2025, on the App Store, Google Play, and the game’s official website. Here are all the pre-registration rewards on offer:

500k: 50k XP and 100k gold

50k XP and 100k gold One million: 20 training manuals, 20 energy drinks, and 100k gold

20 training manuals, 20 energy drinks, and 100k gold Two million: a Hinata crow portrait and frame set and a Shoyo Hinata chat frame

a Hinata crow portrait and frame set and a Shoyo Hinata chat frame Three million: ten recruit tickets

ten recruit tickets Four million: 800 diamonds

800 diamonds Five million: 15 recruit tickets

That’s everything we know so far about Haikyu!! Fly High. In the meantime, why not try out the anime-inspired Roblox game with our Volleyball Legends codes and Volleyball Legends tier list? It’s a great way to get some practice in before launch day.