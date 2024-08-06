Dayamonz has announced Haikyu!! Touch The Dream pre-registration in five countries in Southeast Asia, finally expanding the anime volleyball mobile game outside of Japan and Korea. The anime and manga series is incredibly popular worldwide, especially following May 2024’s movie release.

Haikyu!! Touch The Dream first launched in Japan in February 2023 and is one of the best volleyball games on mobile, so we’re excited to finally see the Karasuno High boys fly the nest and expand outside of East Asia. This sports simulation game lets you assemble your dream team of high school volleyball stars from across Karasuno, Nekoma, Aoba Johsai, and more to compete in intense story tournaments and PvP battles, all in adorable chibi form.

The current pre-registration campaign is thanks to developer Dayamonz collaborating with G-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. to bring the game to Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. This means that even more people can experience the strategic gameplay and fully-voiced storyline in their native language, as the SEA release adds English, Simplified Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian as supported languages. Hopefully, this means a Western English release isn’t off the table.

When is the Haikyu!! Touch The Dream SEA release date?

While we don’t know the exact release date for the SEA region, we assume it will fall in late 2024, as pre-registration is ongoing. Keep an eye on the official Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the latest news.

What are the Haikyu!! Touch The Dream SEA pre-registration rewards?

If you live in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, or the Philippines, you can pre-register now for Haikyu!! Touch The Dream on iOS and Android through the official game website. If you do, you will receive:

Hinata equipment tier-up

Coach drawing tickets

Skill drawing tickets

20k gold

3k wings

Plus, if the game reaches 70 million pre-registrations, all players will get:

30 EXP milk

20k gold

[Buff] Shoyo Hinata character

6k wings

