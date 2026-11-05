Hajime Rising codes November 2026

Non-Roblox sports games might feel more realistic, but this one has something that Sports Resort could never: freebies. Yep, if you use Hajime Rising codes, you can redeem plenty of goodies to give you the edge over the competition, and in this guide, we're going to tell you how to do it.

Codes offer rerolls, which are good for changing your characteristics. You can do anything from changing your first and last name to getting taller or switching up your eye color. It opens up a whole new world of roleplay.

Here are all the new Hajime Rising codes:

WEBACK - 10 rerolls

- 10 rerolls UPDATE1 - 10 rerolls

Hajime Rising codes are among the many Roblox codes you can grab for all your favorite Roblox games and experiences, so get redeeming!

How do I redeem Hajime Rising codes?

Luckily, it's pretty easy to redeem your Hajime Rising codes. Just follow these steps:

Launch Hajime Rising in Roblox

Open the menu and find 'codes' in the list of options

Enter your code in the box provided and tap 'redeem' underneath

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Hajime Rising codes?

Getting more Hajime Rising codes isn't straightforward, as the developer doesn't drop codes at set times. You can try scouring the Discord server to look for them yourself, but it can take some time, so we recommend bookmarking this page and coming back regularly. We often update this page with the newest codes and what the rewards for redeeming them are, so it's a safer bet.

Is there a Hajime Rising Discord server?

There is a Hajime Rising Discord server, and you can join here. In the various channels, you can talk to other players about the game, discuss strategy, and post memes in the chat. Alongside that, you can enter giveaways, get information straight from the developer, and find out about the new Hajime Rising updates.

Expired codes:

ROBES

BIGUPDATE

RANKED

PEEKABOO

PERFORMANCE

MOBILEFIX

testing

UPDATE

UPDATE2

Hajime Rising codes are all done for now, but check back again soon for more!