Pull a Tarot card, and we'll tell you what game to play for Halloween

Welcome to the Pocket Tactics Tarot reading booth. This is the corner of the Internet where we reveal deep and possibly dark truths about the self, alongside a recommended game to play this Halloween based on your cards. We're not saying you have to take the card's advice, but it's something to consider - they speak for a reason, after all.

Some cards will reveal that you should pick up a horror game, naturally, but if you're not a fan of horror, that shouldn't stop you from getting a Tarot reading. We've selected games based on your vibe, including anything from the mildly witchy to the downright terrifying. The games on this list span genres and topics, but we can promise that there'll be a touch of the occult with all of them.

Step 1 - pull your card

It's time to pull one of the 22 Major Arcana cards, and the easiest way to do so is to head here and click on the card to find out what awaits. If you possess them, you can also do this with physical cards to give extra power to your reading. Don't worry if you don't, though. The games speak for themselves.

Step 2 - your tarot card

Now, onto the cards. Click on the card you pulled below, and see what it has in store for you.

The Fool

Ah, The Fool. The first of the 22 Major Arcana, The Fool represents the delight and whimsy of a new beginning. The world is at your feet, and you're ready to dive into something that gives you the chance to take a risk or two.

A Luigi's Mansion game is on the cards for you. Not only is it delightfully silly with a dose of risking your neck to save others, but the whole game is about spring cleaning. What could possibly work better for you at this time in your life?

The Magician

The Magician is the card of the skilled. Your power is already ripe this Halloween, and you're ready to take on a real challenge. Stop wondering whether you're good enough, and just go for it. You got this.

The cards are suggesting that Potionomics would be appropriate for you. A test of magical skill - not to mention the skill of running your very own potion shop - would reveal how great you are and how much strength and capability you have.

The High Priestess

Listen to the sound of your own voice. The High Priestess's message is abundantly clear: you are the answer. You already have the key inside of you - just tune in, and you'll hear it ringing out.

The High Priestess's intuition can only be matched by the razor-sharp senses of Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. Join them on a journey, and you too will understand yourself better than before.

The Empress

The Empress reads here as power in the feminine. Connect with the women in your life - or yourself, if you are one - and nurture those around you at this time. Apply a mother's love to your actions in the world, but particularly those that focus on self-care.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is the only choice for you if you pulled The Empress. A visual novel turned fortune-telling experience, it's entirely about the divine feminine. It'd be wise to create your new Tarot deck in the game with your own feelings in mind.

The Emperor

You're feeling powerful, or there's a powerful presence nearby you right now. Draw on that strength, and look to your protectors for guidance. The Emperor commands it, so it shall be done.

You're going to want to play Resident Evil: Requiem this Halloween, mostly to reconnect with the pure concentration of masculine energy in the form of Leon Kennedy. He'll remind you of your strength.

The Hierophant

The Hierophant reminds us that the past, and those who lived in it, are still wise, even in our times. Their knowledge and power can be shared and applied, and at this time you should seek it. Reconnect with an old mentor or read up about some traditions your ancestors took part in.

Hades and its sequel are great choices for those who pulled The Hierophant. Not only do you hear directly from mentors - Odysseus, Skelly, and Eurydice, to name a few - but the game itself is rooted in the knowledge of an ancient civilization before us.

The Lovers

Emphasizing both romance and harmony, The Lovers appearing now is no coincidence. You need some encouragement to love deeply. Whether it's with a person, a project, or a game, don't hold back. Full send.

For Halloween, Monster Prom should be the game you look to. While it's about dating, it's also about sticking to your morals and allowing those who are magnetized to you to come to you naturally. Or you can go to prom alone, and be fulfilled in your own company. That's romance, too.

The Chariot

At a time when everything requires you to remain calm and relaxed, you're keeping it together. Whether there's a tiny (or big) part of you that's struggling to chill, or you feel easy breezy from head to toe, you're doing a great job, and have the drive to see things through all the way until the end.

It's got to be Dark Souls if you pulled The Chariot. Inadvertently, you've been mentally training for a game of this difficulty whenever you boot up anything, so if you've never tried any of the games before, now's the time. And if you have, well, it's time to remind yourself of your stoicism chops.

Strength

While challenges keep piling up, you're managing to stay afloat, finding the inner courage in your heart that you need. Push deep and breathe through - with a little self-belief, there isn't anything you can't do.

Strength is a card that emphasizes facing your fears, so the Little Nightmares series feels apt here. Six, Mono, Low, and Alone are going through it with you, so if you feel afraid, draw on their presence.

The Hermit

Something's changed recently, and The Hermit speaks true: you're feeling alone, whether in true isolation or not. Seize this opportunity to check in with yourself and determine your path forward. Are things as they seem? Or do you just need to reconnect with your thoughts and ideas?

Subnautica is your game of choice here. A vast, unending sea and an impossible path home gives you plenty of time to work out your thoughts and feelings before you - hopefully in both game and real world - rejoin society anew. Just be aware of those terrifying sea monsters, okay?

Wheel of Fortune

Ah, the Wheel of Fortune. If you've ever heard anyone say "trust the process", now is the time to listen to that advice. The cogs of fate are working in their own ways, and what you put into the universe, you'll get out of it.

Balatro has mechanics that echo Wheel of Fortune's meanings clearly: roll the dice on something new or don't, but be prepared to live with your choice. What could be scarier than that?

Justice

Justice doesn't just call for equality and fairness. It's also about having integrity and acting morally, with your eye on the effects of your actions. Speak the truth - your truth - and live by the tenets you believe in.

The Last of Us is a great selection for those who pulled Justice. Act decisively, and remember: every choice is the right one if it's the best that you could make at the time. Use all the information available to you and your moral compass, and you can't go wrong.

The Hanged Man

Something is tormenting you, and The Hanged Man knows it. Why else should it appear to you at this time? Whether you're stuck between two choices or are in a situation you can't escape, you're feeling a lack of confidence in your decisions and may need to let go.

A perspective shake-up is needed, akin to the ones you'll find at the end of Slay the Princess. Without spoiling the game, it might give you a few ideas about how to break the system wide open, despite everything initially seeming inevitable.

Death

Don't fear the pulling of this card. Death does not tell us that you're on its door, nor does it suggest any peril for those around you. Instead, it's a card of transformation and evolution. As things move on around you, understand that your situation may not be typical for you, but that whatever will come is inevitable. Welcome it.

Death and Spiritfarer go hand-in-hand, and that's not just because of the theme of transporting souls to the afterlife. It's also the feeling of peace you'll develop when each soul passes on, teaching us exactly how to embrace what change may come.

Temperance

Hey, good for you! Life might be throwing whatever it can to put you off track, but Temperance appearing means that you're doing a great job walking the emotional tightrope. Don't overthink it, you're crushing it.

Restoring internal balance is one thing, but wait until you have to keep the spirits from taking over a house: play any I'm On Observation Duty game this Halloween to test your true levels of chill. You won't succeed without a clear head.

The Devil

Ah, an unlucky pull indeed. The Devil marks powerlessness, the feeling of an inescapable situation in your life, despite your craving to fix it all. You might be deeply, deeply unhappy, or headed that way. We hope you feel better soon, but in the meantime, at least there's always videogames.

Indie game Iron Lung mirrors your fate. Trapped in a submarine, you must traverse the horrors of an ocean of blood - only, what you find at the end might not free you at all. Watch the excellent film adaptation if you'd prefer.

The Tower

By far the messiest card of the bunch, be careful that your constitution remains strong in spite of all the destruction around you. It's one of the most feared cards for a reason, bringing chaos and drama in its wake.

Nothing spreads The Tower's flavor of chaos quite like Plague Inc., a free mobile game about wiping out populations. You may derive a sickening pleasure from it, especially because unlike the anarchy in your life, this is contained to your phone.

The Star

A fortuitous pick, The Star reads as a transformatively healing card for you. There's something bright and unshakably positive in your future, and it may be helpful to remember the sky above and its inevitability to remind you of how hopeful this life can be.

The Star calls upon you to play Moonlight Peaks this Halloween. A mystical but inherently optimistic game about healing family wounds, you're sure to resonate with the townspeople as you help and grow closer to them.

The Moon

The Moon's appearance here seems obvious: you're dealing with a lot of anxiety, whether it's about the messy political climates, or it's an internal struggle. Take a deep breath, and learn to trust your instincts. Everything will be okay in the end.

Friendslop game Scam Line is a good place to practice your skills when it comes to sussing out who's lying and who's being honest with you. Plus, try out deceiving others too, it might be nice to have the power for a change.

The Sun

A thousand possibilities unfold before you, as you're at a point in your life where the world has opened up. The Sun tells us that there are no bad decisions, for any risk you take will reward you, if only you remain as tirelessly optimistic as you can.

In Fields of Mistria, crop growth speaks to The Sun's meaning, and its cheerful art style, friendships, and spells mirror the disposition of your fates. Let us know who you decide to romance - there are plenty of good options.

Judgement

A steady hand and clear mind are called for now, as you must turn a discerning eye on the world around you. Thankfully, Judgement is also a card of decisiveness, meaning you will have the conviction to make the call that you need to.

Give Death and Taxes a go if you pulled Judgement. This indie game sharpens the mind, strengthens the heart, and encourages you to make serious decisions about your path forward. Plus, you're a grim reaper, which is just cool.

The World

A bright new day is dawning in your life as you're looking at The World, which is a broadcasting card for success. Your own life is about to get bigger as you embark on a journey, and whether physical or mental, it's one that will resolutely change everything.

After pulling The World, step into Wizard101's The Spiral. You'll find yourself on an iteration of that very journey with fellow witches and wizards, meeting friends, winning battles, and entering all kinds of strange and transformative places.

Step 3 - download and play

Whether Nintendo Switch, mobile, Steam Deck, or a good ol' fashioned PC, grab the game recommended to you now while fall and Halloween sales are still going on, and if you didn't like it - there's always a way to draw a new card. After all, we're the masters of our own destiny.

Let us know your card and whether you played the game attached to it over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and have a very happy Halloween.