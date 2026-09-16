IllFonic shuts down Halloween: The Game Nintendo Switch 2 port hopes, for now

Halloween: The Game is out now, but IllFonic is staying tight-lipped when it comes to Michael Myers haunting his way to Nintendo Switch 2.

Halloween The Game Nintendo Switch 2: An image of Michael Myers looking at the camera with a Nintendo Switch 2 behind him.
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Halloween: The Game Nintendo Switch 
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Halloween: The Game is finally stalking its way onto PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. I've been roaming Haddonfield on my Asus ROG Ally, but opting to play mostly with my friends on PlayStation 5 as handheld PC performance isn't quite right - at least not yet. But it has me wondering whether a Nintendo Switch 2 port could be in the works. During my chat with developer IllFonic, the studio doesn't really offer us much of an answer.

I asked IllFonic chief creative officer Jared Gerritzen whether the studio has plans to optimize Halloween: The Game for handheld PCs such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, as well as whether a Nintendo Switch 2 version is being considered. His answer to both questions was the same: "We are currently focused on the launch platforms."

That's about as far as IllFonic is willing to go right now. Now, it isn't ruling out a Nintendo Switch 2 version or shutting down improvements for handheld PC. Michael Myers heading to the land of Nintendo may be part of IllFonic's roadmap. After all, Gerritzen also told me Halloween: The Game's launch is "only the beginning" for what's to come.

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I'm not losing hope, though. Friday the 13th: The Game eventually made the jump to the original Nintendo Switch in 2019, and for all intents and purposes, it's a pretty solid port. It's just a shame nobody can play it - or buy it - anymore. However, there's also a notable counterexample for Gun Interactive, Halloween: The Game's publisher. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre never received a Nintendo Switch release, and with post-launch support ending last year, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Halloween isn't the only major asymmetrical horror game leaving Nintendo Switch 2 owners waiting. Dead by Daylight has been available on Nintendo Switch for a while, but Behaviour Interactive also isn't currently preparing a native Switch 2 version. In our recent Dead by Daylight interview with senior creative director Dave Richard, he told us that a Nintendo Switch 2 port is "not in our immediate plans", but the studio is taking note of requests from players.

Evil won't be coming home to Nintendo Switch 2 just yet. But if you are after a scare, then this Friday the 13th Roblox revival is surprisingly better than you may think.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.