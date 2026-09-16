IllFonic shuts down Halloween: The Game Nintendo Switch 2 port hopes, for now

Halloween: The Game is finally stalking its way onto PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. I've been roaming Haddonfield on my Asus ROG Ally, but opting to play mostly with my friends on PlayStation 5 as handheld PC performance isn't quite right - at least not yet. But it has me wondering whether a Nintendo Switch 2 port could be in the works. During my chat with developer IllFonic, the studio doesn't really offer us much of an answer.

I asked IllFonic chief creative officer Jared Gerritzen whether the studio has plans to optimize Halloween: The Game for handheld PCs such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, as well as whether a Nintendo Switch 2 version is being considered. His answer to both questions was the same: "We are currently focused on the launch platforms."

That's about as far as IllFonic is willing to go right now. Now, it isn't ruling out a Nintendo Switch 2 version or shutting down improvements for handheld PC. Michael Myers heading to the land of Nintendo may be part of IllFonic's roadmap. After all, Gerritzen also told me Halloween: The Game's launch is "only the beginning" for what's to come.

I'm not losing hope, though. Friday the 13th: The Game eventually made the jump to the original Nintendo Switch in 2019, and for all intents and purposes, it's a pretty solid port. It's just a shame nobody can play it - or buy it - anymore. However, there's also a notable counterexample for Gun Interactive, Halloween: The Game's publisher. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre never received a Nintendo Switch release, and with post-launch support ending last year, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Halloween isn't the only major asymmetrical horror game leaving Nintendo Switch 2 owners waiting. Dead by Daylight has been available on Nintendo Switch for a while, but Behaviour Interactive also isn't currently preparing a native Switch 2 version. In our recent Dead by Daylight interview with senior creative director Dave Richard, he told us that a Nintendo Switch 2 port is "not in our immediate plans", but the studio is taking note of requests from players.

Evil won't be coming home to Nintendo Switch 2 just yet. But if you are after a scare, then this Friday the 13th Roblox revival is surprisingly better than you may think.