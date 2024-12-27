Handheld hardware and phones of the year 2024: Apple, Asus, and more

It’s been a big year in the tech world, and I should know, as I’ve spent the better part of the last twelve months putting everything from flagship phones to handheld consoles to the test. With this in mind, I’m here to offer you my list of the best handheld hardware and phones of the year, just in time for the holiday season, offering a look back at all the most impressive products you might have missed in 2024.

Before we get into my list, it’s worth mentioning that my picks are entirely subjective, and my reasoning varies from unbeatable specs to what I begrudgingly refer to as ‘vibes’. There might be a couple of surprises here and there, as well as a couple of obvious calls, but ultimately, everything on this list made my job as Pocket Tactics’ Hardware Editor a joy, and hopefully, I might help you find something that brings you a little bit of that joy as we trudge through the darkness into another year. With that out of the way, let’s get into it.

The best Android phone of 2024 – Honor Magic6 Pro

As far as the best Android phones go, they don’t get much better than the Honor Magic6 Pro. After reviewing this flagship earlier in the year, I’ve used it as my daily driver ever since, making the most of the fantastic cameras, stellar performance, and seamless software. Sure, it doesn’t have all the AI bells and whistles of some of this year’s Samsung and Apple phones, but what it does, it does very well, and I can’t ask for much more than that.

While the specs are probably the most impressive thing about the Magic6 Pro, I just love the design. It’s something a bit different in a world of iPhone copycats and joyless rectangles, especially in the green colorway with its faux leather texture. There’s also the OLED display, which might have converted me to the church of curved screens. It’s probably my favorite bit of tech in general in 2024, and given that I spend most of my time toying around with new devices, that’s saying something. If you want to know more, see our Honor Magic6 Pro review.

The best iPhone of 2024 – iPhone 16 Pro Max

This is probably the most obvious pick on our list, but yet again, Apple’s most expensive iPhone is the brand’s best of the year. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a phone for the future, introducing a plethora of AI tools that have only gotten more impressive following the latest iOS update. Whether you want to create your own custom emoji or summarize a bunch of complex notifications, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has your back, and there are even more exciting features on the way.

Still, Pocket Tactics is first and foremost a gaming site, and this is the best gaming iPhone in town. The iPhone 16 Pro Max utilizes Apple’s latest silicon technology, boosting performance in even the most demanding games to the point where it feels more like you’re playing on a tiny console than a smartphone. It might be one of the most expensive bits of kit from the last twelve months, but there’s no denying that it’s one of the best. For the full lowdown, see our iPhone 16 Pro Max review.

The best gaming phone of 2024 – RedMagic 10 Pro

The RedMagic 10 Pro is the epitome of everything you want from a gaming phone. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which makes for staggering performance, has a powerful fan to combat toasty palms, and its massive OLED display offers more screen retail estate than almost any other phone on the market. Simply put, if you’re looking for a phone to play games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail on, this is the best possible pick at the time of writing.

It’s not just the hardware that makes the RedMagic 10 Pro one of the best gaming phones I’ve ever used, though. The brand’s Game Space overlay is fantastic, giving you real-time performance details and enabling you to use the device’s capacitive buttons as shoulder triggers, which is particularly useful in the best FPS games. Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the RedMagic 10 Pro is a lot cheaper than its main competition, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, so not only is it a fantastic performer, but it’s also unbeatable value for money. If you’re interested in this pick, be sure to check out our RedMagic 10 Pro review.

The best folding phone of 2024 – Honor Magic V3

This is the first of a couple of potentially controversial entries, but as far as I’m concerned, Honor is currently the best brand in the foldable space. Sure, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is impressive, if not a little lackluster of an upgrade, but the Honor Magic V3 is really something.

Its super-slim form factor is very impressive, especially given Honor hasn’t sacrificed any performance or camera specs to make it so thin. It’s more durable than a lot of the other best foldable phones, with a more than respectable IPX8 rating that means you don’t have to live in fear of accidental splashes. Finally, it’s a gaming beast, providing super smooth visuals with its 120Hz OLED display and running the best Android games at high settings thanks to its Snapdragon 3 chipset. For more information, see our full Honor Magic V3 review.

The best flip phone of 2024 – TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2

We’ve seen fewer new flip phones this year than we have book-style foldables, but of the new launches, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 is my favorite. While I was a fan of the original V Flip, this second iteration is much improved, with a more useful outer display, a few new AI features to play with, and even quicker charging. Oh, and it has virtual pets. Anything that has virtual pets is a winner in my book.

The only slight issue with the V Flip2 is that it’s not the most incredible performer, especially when it comes to gaming, but considering how much cheaper it is than the other best flip phones on the market, I’ll take a little lag in Honkai Star Rail if it means keeping more money in my back pocket. If you want to know more, see our TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 review.

The best handheld of 2024 – Asus ROG Ally X

Admittedly, I was a bit skeptical about the Asus ROG Ally X at first. When the original ROG Ally arrived back in 2023, its janky software and battery life let the side down, and one of my colleagues could only go as far as to award it a 7/10 in our original review.

Fast forward to the Ally X, and you’ve got one of the biggest single-generation improvements I’ve seen in the handheld market. It’s an absolute performance beast, capable of running even the most demanding games without breaking a sweat, and it’s easy to load all of your Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, and Steam titles onto the device in one fell swoop. This pick is well deserving of its spot in our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives, and it’s going to take something mighty impressive to beat it. As with all the other picks on this list, we’ve got a full Asus ROG Ally X review for you to check out if you want more information.

The best tablet of 2024 – iPad Air

When it comes to tablets, Apple is still the best in the business. We’ve seen some pretty impressive Android alternatives over the last 12 months, such as the Honor MagicPad2 and RedMagic Nova, but the iPad Air takes the cake, offering a level of quality that few can match at the same price point.

It’s as good for gamers as it is for creatives and everyday users, with a powerful M2 processor bringing the best Apple Arcade games to life. Not only that, but its lightweight design is ideal for anyone looking for a digital travel companion, and you can stream on the go without fear of running out of juice thanks to a big old battery that just doesn’t quit. If you’re thinking about picking up a new iPad for 2025, I can’t recommend this one enough. If you want more details on this tablet, see our iPad Air review.

The best innovation of 2024 – TECNO Pocket Go

In a year where we’ve seen countless Steam Deck copycats hit the market, the TECNO Pocket Go is a massive breath of fresh air. Combining a set of AR glasses and a Windows 11 PC built into a chunky controller, the Pocket Go turns games like Stray and Cyberpunk 2077 into a truly cinematic experience, offering something distinctly different than the regular handheld or console.

Admittedly, the Pocket Go still isn’t perfect. It can get a bit toasty in the hands, and it takes a while to get used to using the controller with a Windows 11 layout, but for a first attempt, it’s a brave and bold offering from the growing brand. Also, just look how cool I look wearing the AR glasses in the image below. If you want to look that cool – and I’m telling you, no matter what you think, I look objectively cool here – then you should check the Pocket Go out yourself at the first opportunity, or at least read our TECNO Pocket Go review.

There you have it, our picks for the best hardware of 2024.