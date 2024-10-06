Harry Potter: Magic Awakened‘s time is coming to an end, marking a particuarly sad time for Potterheads around the world. Released in 2021, the popular card-based RPG title was powerhouse out of the gate, raking in over $228 million within just two months of launch in China. Despite a promising start for NetEase’s iOS and Android game, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will close its doors to Hogwarts in just a few weeks.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, NetEase and Portkey Games will sunset Harry Potter: Magic Awakened in the following regions: Americas, Europe and Oceania. After this, the free mobile game will only be playable for iOS and Android users who reside in “Asia, including Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as other select Asia and MENA territories.”

At the time of writing, NetEase’s reasoning for closing down the game in multiple regions is unknown. It’s possible that Warner Brothers may be looking to scale down its gaming operations, following the exceptionally lukewarm response to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which drastically underperformed from the studio’s expectations. The game’s performance has led to a notable 41% drop in revenue for Warner Brothers’ gaming division, according to it’s August earnings report.

If you haven’t downloaded the game already on your device, then unfortunately it’s too late to get a few last minute sessions planned with your friends. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was quietly unlisted from the Google Play Store and the App Store on Monday, August 26, 2024. It isn’t all bad news, though, at least for those of you still have the game installed.

NetEase adds that “players who have already downloaded Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be able to continue to play and use their existing currency and items until the servers in the Americas, Europe and Oceania territories officially close.” You can still check out our list of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes or our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened tier list until the game ceases to exist.

The game’s closure is surprisingly, especially since its PC counterpart launched just over a year ago – although its servers are limited to Southeast Asia. Before launching on mobile globally in July 2023, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened conjured up over one million pre-registrations in just China and Taiwan alone, seemingly indicating that the appetite of Potterheads was strong for the collectible card title.

As a thank you to the game’s community, NetEase expresses that it would “like to thank those in the Americas, Europe and Oceania for playing, and are incredibly proud and honored that so many fans all around the world have enjoyed Harry Potter: Magic Awakened with such enthusiasm and passion.”